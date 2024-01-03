en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Books

Cedar Rapids Public Library’s Top Borrowed Books of 2023: A Reflection of Diverse Reading Preferences

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:37 am EST
Cedar Rapids Public Library’s Top Borrowed Books of 2023: A Reflection of Diverse Reading Preferences

As the year 2023 drew to a close, the Cedar Rapids Public Library unveiled a fascinating insight into the reading preferences of its patrons. The library staff meticulously curated a list of the most borrowed books across various genres, providing a snapshot of the literary landscape that held readers captive over the past twelve months. The categories spanned young adult fiction, chapter books, picture books, non-fiction, and graphic novels, including Manga.

Young Adult Fiction and Chapter Books

Leading the parade in the young adult fiction category were Jeff Kinney’s ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Third Wheel’ and Rick Riordan’s ‘The Lightning Thief: Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Volume 1’. Both of these titles have been celebrated for their relatable characters, engaging narratives, and the ability to resonate with the tumultuous journey of adolescence.

Non-Fiction Intrigue

In the realm of non-fiction, there was a notable inclination towards the natural world. ‘The Ultimate Books of Big Cats’ by Steve Winter and ‘Dinosaur Atlas’ by the National Geographic Society topped the charts, indicating a robust interest in wildlife and paleontology. These books not only provide an enlightening exploration of their respective subjects, but they also foster a deeper appreciation for the wondrous intricacies of our planet.

The Graphic Novel Appeal

The graphic novel section boasted a blend of enduring favorites and timeless classics. ‘The Walking Dead: Compendium One’ by Robert Kirkman, a compelling tale of survival in a post-apocalyptic world, found its place alongside ‘Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale’ by Art Spiegelman, a poignant narrative of the Holocaust conveyed through anthropomorphic characters. Both titles exemplify the potent ability of graphic novels to convey complex themes and emotions through a blend of art and text.

Picture Books and More

In the colorful world of picture books, beloved characters like Pete the Cat and the Pigeon from Mo Willems’ books continued to enchant young readers. Their simple, delightful stories and vibrant illustrations make them an enduring favorite among children and adults alike. Additionally, the list also featured an array of other gripping titles, such as ‘Minecraft Amazing Bite-Size Builds’ by Mojang AB, ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba’ by Koyoharu Gotoge, and ‘Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Graphic Novel Series’ by Rick Riordan & Robert Venditti, further broadening the spectrum of literary delights that captivated readers throughout the year.

To conclude, the Cedar Rapids Public Library’s most-borrowed list of 2023 paints a vibrant picture of diverse reading preferences, celebrating the multifaceted nature of literature and its enduring appeal to readers of all ages and interests.

0
Books Wildlife
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Jaishankar's 'Why Bharat Matters': A Diplomatic Odyssey Rooted in India's Civilizational Heritage

By Rafia Tasleem

Swan Huntley's Debut Novel 'We Could Be Beautiful': A Kaleidoscope of Wealth, Desire, and Identity

By BNN Correspondents

Meghan Markle's Memoir Faces Publisher Scrutiny, Duchess Reportedly 'Humiliated'

By Ebenezer Mensah

2024's Anticipated Book Releases: A Journey through Personal Narratives and Historical Insights

By Dil Bar Irshad

Laurieton's Annual Book Sale: A Celebration of Community and Literacy ...
@Books · 4 hours
Laurieton's Annual Book Sale: A Celebration of Community and Literacy ...
heart comment 0
David Duchovny Unveils ‘The Reservoir:’ A Journey of Self-Discovery Amid a Pandemic

By BNN Correspondents

David Duchovny Unveils 'The Reservoir:' A Journey of Self-Discovery Amid a Pandemic
New Education Laws and Recognitions Mark Start of 2024

By Safak Costu

New Education Laws and Recognitions Mark Start of 2024
From the Shadows to the Spotlight: Former French Spy Turned Novelist

By Mahnoor Jehangir

From the Shadows to the Spotlight: Former French Spy Turned Novelist
Amazon’s ‘The Atlas Six’ Aims to Redefine Fantasy Genre

By BNN Correspondents

Amazon's 'The Atlas Six' Aims to Redefine Fantasy Genre
Latest Headlines
World News
The Overlooked Role of Mental Health in Cardiac Care: Margery Quackenbush's Story
20 seconds
The Overlooked Role of Mental Health in Cardiac Care: Margery Quackenbush's Story
Scotts Valley High Triumphs Over Aptos in Basketball League Debut
37 seconds
Scotts Valley High Triumphs Over Aptos in Basketball League Debut
FCC Adopts New Rules to Prevent Digital Discrimination
2 mins
FCC Adopts New Rules to Prevent Digital Discrimination
Former IMA President Alleges Verbal Abuse by Bihar Education Department ACS
2 mins
Former IMA President Alleges Verbal Abuse by Bihar Education Department ACS
Bayern Fans Protest High Ticket Prices: A Call for Change Amid Rising Costs
3 mins
Bayern Fans Protest High Ticket Prices: A Call for Change Amid Rising Costs
New York's New Year Event Sparks Concern Over Chinese Influence
3 mins
New York's New Year Event Sparks Concern Over Chinese Influence
A Month Without Alcohol: The Global Trend of Dry January and Sober October
4 mins
A Month Without Alcohol: The Global Trend of Dry January and Sober October
Clash of Titans: Guardians vs Titans in the Barbados T10 Cricket Series
4 mins
Clash of Titans: Guardians vs Titans in the Barbados T10 Cricket Series
Springfield Sports in 2024: A New Generation of Athletes Emerges
5 mins
Springfield Sports in 2024: A New Generation of Athletes Emerges
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
32 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app