Cedar Rapids Public Library’s Top Borrowed Books of 2023: A Reflection of Diverse Reading Preferences

As the year 2023 drew to a close, the Cedar Rapids Public Library unveiled a fascinating insight into the reading preferences of its patrons. The library staff meticulously curated a list of the most borrowed books across various genres, providing a snapshot of the literary landscape that held readers captive over the past twelve months. The categories spanned young adult fiction, chapter books, picture books, non-fiction, and graphic novels, including Manga.

Young Adult Fiction and Chapter Books

Leading the parade in the young adult fiction category were Jeff Kinney’s ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Third Wheel’ and Rick Riordan’s ‘The Lightning Thief: Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Volume 1’. Both of these titles have been celebrated for their relatable characters, engaging narratives, and the ability to resonate with the tumultuous journey of adolescence.

Non-Fiction Intrigue

In the realm of non-fiction, there was a notable inclination towards the natural world. ‘The Ultimate Books of Big Cats’ by Steve Winter and ‘Dinosaur Atlas’ by the National Geographic Society topped the charts, indicating a robust interest in wildlife and paleontology. These books not only provide an enlightening exploration of their respective subjects, but they also foster a deeper appreciation for the wondrous intricacies of our planet.

The Graphic Novel Appeal

The graphic novel section boasted a blend of enduring favorites and timeless classics. ‘The Walking Dead: Compendium One’ by Robert Kirkman, a compelling tale of survival in a post-apocalyptic world, found its place alongside ‘Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale’ by Art Spiegelman, a poignant narrative of the Holocaust conveyed through anthropomorphic characters. Both titles exemplify the potent ability of graphic novels to convey complex themes and emotions through a blend of art and text.

Picture Books and More

In the colorful world of picture books, beloved characters like Pete the Cat and the Pigeon from Mo Willems’ books continued to enchant young readers. Their simple, delightful stories and vibrant illustrations make them an enduring favorite among children and adults alike. Additionally, the list also featured an array of other gripping titles, such as ‘Minecraft Amazing Bite-Size Builds’ by Mojang AB, ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba’ by Koyoharu Gotoge, and ‘Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Graphic Novel Series’ by Rick Riordan & Robert Venditti, further broadening the spectrum of literary delights that captivated readers throughout the year.

To conclude, the Cedar Rapids Public Library’s most-borrowed list of 2023 paints a vibrant picture of diverse reading preferences, celebrating the multifaceted nature of literature and its enduring appeal to readers of all ages and interests.