Bristol's Festival of Stories: A Literary Jungle of Diverse Narratives and Engaging Events

On the cobblestone streets of Bristol, a literary journey awaits. The Festival of Stories, organized by SPARKS Bristol, is set to unfurl an enchanting world of narratives and ideas from February 14th to 18th. This annual celebration invites participants of all ages to immerse themselves in the magic of literature and storytelling.

Advertisment

A Literary Jungle

February 14th, Valentine's Day, marks the opening of this five-day event. A jungle of new and second-hand books will sprout in the heart of Bristol, offering a trove of literary treasures for every taste. The festival will also spotlight feminist and LGBTQIA+ literature, providing a platform for diverse voices and perspectives.

Stories and Stargazing

Advertisment

The evenings promise enchantment, with events that blend literature and entertainment. On February 15th, a night of stand-up comedy and reggae music, hosted by Rudy Lickwood, will fill the air with laughter and rhythm. The following night, families can gather for an enchanting adaptation of the Gruffalo's Child by Tall Stories, a tale that sparks imagination and wonder.

A Farewell and a New Chapter

As the festival draws to a close, it honors endings and beginnings. Sir Geoff, a beloved figure in Bristol's literary scene, will embark on his farewell tour. Simultaneously, the UK and Ireland tour of Richard Herring's RHLSTP podcast will kick off, signaling a new chapter in the region's storytelling landscape.