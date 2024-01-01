en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Books

Books of 2023: Illuminating Urban Challenges and the Future of City Living

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:59 pm EST
Books of 2023: Illuminating Urban Challenges and the Future of City Living

The urban environment is a melting pot of complexities and challenges – from climate change and transportation woes to socio-economic inequalities. The year 2023 has seen a plethora of insightful works that delve into these issues, offering fresh perspectives and potential solutions to improve the quality of urban living. Fifteen such notable books serve as the focal point of this article.

Urban Challenges Through New Lenses

These books provide a deep dive into the struggles cities face and introduce novel frameworks like biourbanism to confront them. They touch upon various urban issues, including climate change, transportation, and entrenched inequalities. Each book serves as a mirror reflecting the realities of our cities, while also acting as a compass pointing towards possible remedies and improvements.

Noteworthy Books of 2023

Among the highlighted works is “Inclusive Transportation” by Veronica Davis. This book uncovers the deep-rooted inequalities in the American infrastructure system and the divisions it perpetuates, particularly in Black, Brown, or low-income neighborhoods. Davis underscores the need for bold leadership and community engagement to unearth effective solutions.

Nicholas Dagen Bloom, in his book “The Great American Transit Disaster“, critiques the decline of public transportation in the U.S. He attributes this downfall to political decisions rather than merely blaming the automobile industry. Bloom reflects on historical choices that led many municipalities to abandon their transit systems.

Disrupting D.C.: The Rise of Uber and the Fall of the City” by Katie J. Wells, Kafui Attoh, and Declan Cullen delves into the impact of Uber on the taxi industry and the gig economy. The book shines a light on Uber’s broken promises and the destructive consequences of its rise, particularly in Washington D.C.

City 4.0: The Future of Urban Living

In addition to these books, the article also introduces the concept of City 4.0, a fusion of Industry 4.0 and Society 4.0 in the context of smart cities. Key themes such as circularity, adaptability, livability, accessibility, authenticity, and responsibility form the backbone of City 4.0. This concept is projected to play a significant role in the future of urban planning and sustainability.

These books and concepts are not just academic exercises but catalysts for critical thinking and action. They underscore the importance of addressing urban challenges head-on, with the ultimate goal of creating more equitable and livable cities.

0
Books Transportation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Books of 2023: Unearthing Urban Challenges and Proposing Biourbanism

By Salman Khan

David Pierce's Favorite Things from 2023 and Other Highlights

By BNN Correspondents

Ex-SAS Hero Christian Craighead Battles MoD Over Memoir, Releases Children's Novel

By Israel Ojoko

Vancouver Public Library Unveils Most Borrowed Books of 2023

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Author Katherine Rundell Discusses The State of Childhood and Children ...
@Books · 9 hours
Author Katherine Rundell Discusses The State of Childhood and Children ...
heart comment 0
Navigating Grief: Insights from Trauma Therapist Meghan Riordan Jarvis

By BNN Correspondents

Navigating Grief: Insights from Trauma Therapist Meghan Riordan Jarvis
Graphic Novels of 2023: A Year of Unpredictability and Resilience

By BNN Correspondents

Graphic Novels of 2023: A Year of Unpredictability and Resilience
Unveiling Pope Benedict XVI’s Posthumous Book: A Spiritual Testament

By Quadri Adejumo

Unveiling Pope Benedict XVI's Posthumous Book: A Spiritual Testament
January 2024 Book Releases: A Fresh Start to the Literary Year

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

January 2024 Book Releases: A Fresh Start to the Literary Year
Latest Headlines
World News
Grilling Lobster Tails: The Skewer Technique and Latest Sports Updates
15 seconds
Grilling Lobster Tails: The Skewer Technique and Latest Sports Updates
2023 Sports Year in Review: A Year of Triumphs, Farewells, and Historical Feats
17 seconds
2023 Sports Year in Review: A Year of Triumphs, Farewells, and Historical Feats
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
39 seconds
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
From Injustice to Office: Yusef Salaam's Triumph as New York City Council Member
2 mins
From Injustice to Office: Yusef Salaam's Triumph as New York City Council Member
NFL Playoff Picture: Ravens, 49ers Clinch Top Seeds; Crucial Battles Ahead
2 mins
NFL Playoff Picture: Ravens, 49ers Clinch Top Seeds; Crucial Battles Ahead
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen Calls for Peace in New Year's Speech
3 mins
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen Calls for Peace in New Year's Speech
Former World Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Wife's Death
3 mins
Former World Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Wife's Death
Israel's Supreme Court Strikes Down Controversial Law in Historic Ruling
5 mins
Israel's Supreme Court Strikes Down Controversial Law in Historic Ruling
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
6 mins
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
39 seconds
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
6 mins
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
6 mins
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
23 mins
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
29 mins
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
38 mins
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
1 hour
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
2 hours
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
2 hours
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app