On Tuesday night, the future of local online journalism in the United States will take center stage at a book launch event. At the forefront of the discussion will be Dan Kennedy, co-author of the book, 'What Works in Community News: Media Startups, News Deserts, and the Future of the Fourth Estate.' Kennedy's dialogue partner for the evening will be Paul Bass, the founding editor of the New Haven Independent/WNHH FM, which is spotlighted in the book as a successful local news initiative.

Advertisment

A Look into Successful News Startups

Published by Beacon Press, the book Kennedy co-authored with Ellen Clegg delves into various successful local news initiatives throughout the nation. One of the notable examples is the New Haven Independent/WNHH FM, a beacon of local journalism that has navigated the choppy waters of the digital era with success. The book offers insights into the strategies, challenges, and triumphs of these media startups, painting a picture of the evolving landscape of community news.

Event Details

Advertisment

The discussion between Kennedy and Bass is set to take place at Booktrader Cafe, located at 1140 Chapel St., starting at 7 p.m. The event is open to anyone interested in the state and prospects of local online journalism, with no entry charge. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase the book and enjoy refreshments such as coffee, tea, baked goods, and sandwiches, adding a dash of conviviality to an evening of intellectual stimulation.

Continuing the Conversation

Beyond the book launch, the conversation about the future of local news will undoubtedly continue. Multiple platforms, like The 016—a news-oriented social media platform for Worcester and surrounding communities—are bringing new dimensions to community news. These platforms, along with the insights shared in Kennedy's book, offer a roadmap for the future, signaling a new era of local journalism in the digital age.