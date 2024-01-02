Blake Alma: A FedEx Employee’s Rise to Numismatic Stardom

In the bustling world of coin collectors, one name stands out from the rest – Blake Alma, a former FedEx grunt turned numismatic luminary. At the tender age of 23, Alma has acquired a prominent position in the numismatic industry, courtesy of his venture, CoinHub Media, and his best-selling guide on coin errors.

A Humble Beginning

Alma’s journey to the pinnacle of the numismatic world wasn’t a direct one. He juggled multiple jobs, including a stint at FedEx. Despite the demands of his employment, Alma never lost sight of his passion for coin collecting. This enthusiasm laid the foundation for his meteoric rise in the numismatic community.

Launching CoinHub Media

January 2020 marked a turning point in Alma’s life with the launch of CoinHub Media. The platform quickly struck a chord with coin enthusiasts, amassing over 20,000 followers and clocking two million video views in its inaugural month. In September 2022, Alma bid farewell to his job at FedEx and committed himself fully to CoinHub Media.

A Rising Star in the Numismatic World

Under Alma’s steerage, CoinHub Media has flourished, gathering over 1.7 million followers and generating over $1.6 million in coin sales on the Whatnot app. Alma has also penned a book, ‘The CoinHub: An Ultimate Guide to Coin Errors,’ which has risen to become an Amazon best-seller and serves as a valuable resource for collectors.

Despite his rapid ascent, Alma remains grounded. He attributes his success to his Christian faith and the support he’s received from the numismatic community. His story serves as a beacon of inspiration for young collectors and entrepreneurs alike.