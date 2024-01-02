en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Books

Blake Alma: A FedEx Employee’s Rise to Numismatic Stardom

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:01 am EST
Blake Alma: A FedEx Employee’s Rise to Numismatic Stardom

In the bustling world of coin collectors, one name stands out from the rest – Blake Alma, a former FedEx grunt turned numismatic luminary. At the tender age of 23, Alma has acquired a prominent position in the numismatic industry, courtesy of his venture, CoinHub Media, and his best-selling guide on coin errors.

A Humble Beginning

Alma’s journey to the pinnacle of the numismatic world wasn’t a direct one. He juggled multiple jobs, including a stint at FedEx. Despite the demands of his employment, Alma never lost sight of his passion for coin collecting. This enthusiasm laid the foundation for his meteoric rise in the numismatic community.

Launching CoinHub Media

January 2020 marked a turning point in Alma’s life with the launch of CoinHub Media. The platform quickly struck a chord with coin enthusiasts, amassing over 20,000 followers and clocking two million video views in its inaugural month. In September 2022, Alma bid farewell to his job at FedEx and committed himself fully to CoinHub Media.

A Rising Star in the Numismatic World

Under Alma’s steerage, CoinHub Media has flourished, gathering over 1.7 million followers and generating over $1.6 million in coin sales on the Whatnot app. Alma has also penned a book, ‘The CoinHub: An Ultimate Guide to Coin Errors,’ which has risen to become an Amazon best-seller and serves as a valuable resource for collectors.

Despite his rapid ascent, Alma remains grounded. He attributes his success to his Christian faith and the support he’s received from the numismatic community. His story serves as a beacon of inspiration for young collectors and entrepreneurs alike.

0
Books Business
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sam Blake's YA Debut & True Detective's Supernatural Turn

By BNN Correspondents

Unveiling the Best of the Arts in 2023: Lisa Gaffney's Top Picks

By BNN Correspondents

LibraryBub: A Unique Conduit Connecting Indie Authors and Libraries

By Nitish Verma

Chelene Knight Releases 'Let It Go': A Guide to Personal Growth and Joy

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Gary S. Michel Unveils 'deComplify': A Blueprint for Simplifying Busin ...
@Books · 1 hour
Gary S. Michel Unveils 'deComplify': A Blueprint for Simplifying Busin ...
heart comment 0
Shawn D. Nelson Shares Lessons from 25-Year Entrepreneurial Journey in New Book

By Nimrah Khatoon

Shawn D. Nelson Shares Lessons from 25-Year Entrepreneurial Journey in New Book
Morgan Housel’s ‘Same As Ever’: A Timeless Exploration of Wealth, Greed, and Happiness

By Waqas Arain

Morgan Housel's 'Same As Ever': A Timeless Exploration of Wealth, Greed, and Happiness
Morgan Housel’s ‘Same As Ever’: A Timeless Exploration of Wealth, Greed, and Happiness

By Safak Costu

Morgan Housel's 'Same As Ever': A Timeless Exploration of Wealth, Greed, and Happiness
Morgan Housel’s ‘Same As Ever’: A Deep Dive into Timeless Human Motivations

By BNN Correspondents

Morgan Housel's 'Same As Ever': A Deep Dive into Timeless Human Motivations
Latest Headlines
World News
Bounce Back: A Health-Conscious Elixir for the Morning After
16 seconds
Bounce Back: A Health-Conscious Elixir for the Morning After
Nasarawa State Gears Up for Local Government Elections Amid Calls for More Active Political Parties
22 seconds
Nasarawa State Gears Up for Local Government Elections Amid Calls for More Active Political Parties
Indonesia Allocates Significant Budget for 2024 General Elections
28 seconds
Indonesia Allocates Significant Budget for 2024 General Elections
Martine McCutcheon's Personalized Approach to Weight Loss Amidst Health Battles
34 seconds
Martine McCutcheon's Personalized Approach to Weight Loss Amidst Health Battles
Decoding Nutrition: Ten Health Tips for 2024
46 seconds
Decoding Nutrition: Ten Health Tips for 2024
Omeros Corporation's Stock Price Stumbles: A Deep Dive into the Biotech Industry Player's Performance
54 seconds
Omeros Corporation's Stock Price Stumbles: A Deep Dive into the Biotech Industry Player's Performance
Millwall FC: Bridging the Atlantic, Engaging the American Fanbase
1 min
Millwall FC: Bridging the Atlantic, Engaging the American Fanbase
Maharashtra Politics: Predicted Upheaval and Power Play
1 min
Maharashtra Politics: Predicted Upheaval and Power Play
Patrick Willis: A Third-Time Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame
1 min
Patrick Willis: A Third-Time Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
7 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
7 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app