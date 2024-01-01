en English
Author Katherine Rundell Discusses The State of Childhood and Children’s Literature in Britain

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:56 am EST
Award-winning author Katherine Rundell, known for her acclaimed book ‘Impossible Creatures,’ has voiced concerns over the shrinking space for childhood in Britain. Speaking with Sky News, Rundell discussed her perception that English children are being forced to mature rapidly owing to a lack of freedom to play and explore. This perspective was informed by her own upbringing in Zimbabwe, where she enjoyed a childhood punctuated by interaction with wildlife and minimal adult supervision.

The Celebrity Author Trend

Rundell also delved into the growing trend of celebrity authors dominating the children’s book market. She expressed her belief that this trend results in a limited diversity of books available for young readers. Despite this trend, Rundell’s success with ‘Impossible Creatures,’ named the 2023 Waterstones Book of the Year, proves that a celebrity name isn’t a necessity for impactful children’s literature.

‘Impossible Creatures’: A Tale of Bravery and Conservation

Set in a magical archipelago inhabited by mythical beasts, ‘Impossible Creatures’ weaves a fantasy tale that touches on themes of environmental conservation and courage. The book, rich in historical research, encourages young readers to be brave and active. For adults, it serves as a clarion call to more urgent action on environmental issues.

The Future of Rundell’s Series

With plans for a sequel and a third installment, Rundell’s series is set to join the esteemed ranks of notable children’s literature, alongside series such as ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘His Dark Materials.’ Rundell espouses the view that children’s fiction, at its best, can offer a blueprint for happiness for its readers.

Books Education United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

