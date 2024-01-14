en English
ASI Announces Discount Sale on Publications to Boost Archaeological Studies

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:56 pm EST
ASI Announces Discount Sale on Publications to Boost Archaeological Studies

In a move that is set to benefit scholars, researchers, and students, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has unveiled a significant discount sale on a selection of its publications. The offer, which presents a chance to purchase reference books at half the original cost, comes as part of the ASI’s initiative to promote learning and knowledge sharing in the field of archaeology.

Discount Details

The promotional sale, which runs until December 31, 2024, offers a substantial 50% reduction on the cost of reference books for individuals, while institutions stand to gain from a 40% discount. The books included in this initiative are the MASI series memoirs, ‘Indian Archaeology’ review series, epigraphical publications, and annual reports. However, it’s important to note that the world heritage series and coffee table books are not part of this discount scheme.

Process to Avail the Discount

To take advantage of this discount, individual buyers must process their requests through their principal, head of the department, or supervisor. They are also required to get in touch with the superintending archaeologist of their area or the director of publications, providing necessary identification like their institutional ID or Aadhaar number. Once the request is approved, they can collect the books from the designated sales counters.

Implications of the Discount Scheme

By making its publications more accessible, the ASI is not only encouraging academic engagement with the field of archaeology but also creating a platform for the dissemination of knowledge. The discount scheme, by offering a significant reduction in the cost of reference books, is likely to encourage more students and institutions to delve into the rich heritage of Indian archaeology, thereby promoting a deeper understanding of the country’s past.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

