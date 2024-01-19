Anna Geary Celebrates Son's Christening, Announces First Book

Anna Geary, the celebrated coach on RTE's Ireland's Fittest Family, and her husband Kevin Sexton marked a special milestone in their lives with the christening of their first child, Ronan, born on August 1, 2023. The christening, held at the Lock 13 Brew Pub in Kildare, was filled with joy and warmth, as evidenced by the photos shared by Anna on her Instagram.

An Ensemble of Irish Businesses

Anna caught the attention of her followers by donning a stylish black and white patterned maxi dress paired with white boots. The event was held in the newly inaugurated area of the pub, Thirteen by Lock 13. The christening cake, an eye-catching centerpiece, was supplied by Bread 41 Dublin and decorated by Anna herself. The event was a testament to the vibrancy of local Irish businesses, with many of the decorations sourced locally.

Anna's Dress and Cake Earn Praise

Ana's Instagram followers were quick to praise the tastefully set-up event. The cake and Anna's dress were the stars of the show, with many commenting on the charm of the cake's design and the elegance of Anna's outfit.

Anna's Game Plan: A Guide to Live One's Best Life

Alongside the celebration of her son's christening, Anna announced her upcoming book, a project she has been working on since 2021 with Penguin Books Ireland. Titled 'Anna's Game Plan,' the book is described as a practical toolkit for leading a fulfilling life. It outlines five key tactics: Acceptance, Purpose, Consistency, Challenge, and Kindness. The book also includes personal stories and experiences, making it a deeply personal and relatable guide. Set for release on March 7, the book is already available for pre-orders, with the added perk of potentially receiving a signed copy.