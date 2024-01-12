en English
Anastasia Edel Recommends Reading Beyond Classics to Understand Russia and Ukraine War

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:18 pm EST
Renowned author Anastasia Edel has invited readers to delve deeper into Russian literature to grasp the undercurrents of the ongoing war in Ukraine. Straying from the well-trodden path of Tolstoy and Dostoevsky, Edel points to a wider array of authors and works that paint a vivid picture of Russia’s cultural, societal, and political landscape.

Unconventional Insights into Russian Violence

Edel’s recommendations are not limited to classic authors. She brings attention to ‘Chevengur,’ a novel by Andrey Platonov that offers a unique perspective on Russia’s inclination towards violence. Other books that made it to her list include ‘Moscow to the End of the Line’ by Venedikt Erofeev, ‘The Dragon’ by Evgeny Shvarts, ‘Heart of a Dog’ by Mikhail Bulgakov, and ‘The Noise of Time’ by Julian Barnes.

Modern Russia Through the Lens of Non-Fiction

Edel also highlights the importance of non-fiction works in understanding the contemporary Russian political landscape. In her list of recommended readings, she includes ‘Putin’s Russia: Life in a Failing Democracy’ by Anna Politkovskaya and ‘The Gates of Europe: A History of Ukraine’ by Serhii Plokhy. She also advocates for modern narratives such as ‘Omon Ra’ by Victor Pelevin.

Relevance of 19th-century Literature

Despite the focus on modern works, Edel doesn’t completely discard the relevance of 19th-century literature. She highlights the enduring insights offered by authors like Anton Chekhov and Leo Tolstoy. According to Edel, works like ‘Misery,’ ‘The Student,’ ‘Ward No. 6,’ and ‘Hadji Murat’ still hold valuable lessons about the Russian mindset and the dynamics of power and conquest.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

