An Uncommon Love: The Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy – A Love Story Intertwined with Literature and Technology

The biography 'An Uncommon Love: The Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy' by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni unravels the personal and professional journey of the iconic Indian couple, Sudha Murty and Narayana Murthy. The tome provides a rare peek into their early life, courtship, and the genesis of Infosys, one of India's leading technology companies. Among several intriguing narratives, the book unveils the critical role of Hungarian-born British journalist George Mikes in their love story.

Shared Love for Literature Brings Sudha and Narayana Murthy Together

Prasanna, a mutual friend of the couple and later the Chief Marketing Officer at Wipro, was previously considered the matchmaker. However, the book discloses that it was their shared interest in George Mikes's books that spurred their connection. During her visit to Prasanna's flat, Sudha Murty discovered books by Mikes that piqued her interest, leading her to meet Prasanna's flatmate, Narayana Murthy, who was also an avid reader. Despite her initial anticipation of meeting a film-star-like personality, Sudha Murty found a rather thin man with thick glasses. Nevertheless, they quickly bonded over their shared passion for literature, especially works by Kannadiga writers.

Narayana Murthy's Initial Hesitation to Include Sudha in Infosys

Although Narayana Murthy acknowledged Sudha Murty's engineering prowess, he initially opposed her joining Infosys. He feared the company might be perceived as a husband-and-wife firm. However, he later admitted this as a mistake, recognizing that Sudha Murty was more qualified than him and the other six founders.

Enduring Love Amidst Professional Challenges

The book narrates a poignant incident during a business trip where Narayana Murthy had to sleep in a storeroom due to a demanding client, Donn Liles. This left Sudha Murty horrified and furious. Yet, their love endured such challenges. Narayana Murthy shared a personal anecdote about traveling without a ticket for 11 hours on a train to drop off Sudha Murty, emphasizing the enduring nature of their relationship.