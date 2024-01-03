en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Books

2024’s Anticipated Book Releases: A Journey through Personal Narratives and Historical Insights

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:27 am EST
2024’s Anticipated Book Releases: A Journey through Personal Narratives and Historical Insights

The literary world stands on the cusp of an enriching year, abuzz with anticipation for a diverse array of books. Renowned historians and authors promise to transport readers into personal narratives and profound historical analyses, shedding new light on both past and present.

Ramachandra Guha’s ‘The Cooking of Books’

Guha’s memoir, ‘The Cooking of Books,’ revisits 1980s Delhi. It chronicles his interactions with Oxford University Press editor Rukun Advani through letters and emails, highlighting their 40-year relationship despite differing political views.

Salman Rushdie’s ‘Knife’

Salman Rushdie’s ‘Knife’ promises a raw and personal recounting of the attack he survived in August 2022. This marks his first detailed account of the incident since the fatwa against him 30 years prior, making it a highly anticipated read.

Vikram Sampath’s ‘Waiting for Shiva: Unearthing the Truth of Kashi’s Gyan Vapi’

Historian Vikram Sampath investigates the contentious history of Kashi’s Gyan Vapi in his new book. Sampath explores the temple’s destruction by Aurangzeb and its present-day political implications, offering a fresh perspective on the subject.

Manu Pillai’s ‘The Idolaters’

Manu Pillai dives into India’s colonial past in ‘The Idolaters.’ His examination of the Western impact on Indian culture and the figures who shaped modern India promises an insightful look into the nation’s current identity.

William Dalrymple’s ‘The Golden Road: How Ancient India Transformed the World’

‘The Golden Road: How Ancient India Transformed the World’ by William Dalrymple uncovers India’s historical role as an economic and civilizational nexus. Dalrymple traces the spread of Indian culture across the world, shedding light on the country’s global influence.

Ruskin Bond’s ‘How To Be Happy’

Lastly, Ruskin Bond’s ‘How To Be Happy’ will offer insights and anecdotes on the pursuit of happiness. The book is set to release on his 90th birthday in May 2024, marking a significant milestone in the author’s life.

In addition to these, NPR, Book Riot, Literary Hub, Queerty, and The Guardian have released lists of upcoming literary releases for 2024. These lists encompass a variety of genres, including YA, sci-fi/fantasy, LGBTQ+ books, fiction, and nonfiction. Book Riot has even hinted at a possible new novel from Stephen King.

0
Books History India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Laurieton's Annual Book Sale: A Celebration of Community and Literacy

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

David Duchovny Unveils 'The Reservoir:' A Journey of Self-Discovery Amid a Pandemic

By BNN Correspondents

New Education Laws and Recognitions Mark Start of 2024

By Safak Costu

From the Shadows to the Spotlight: Former French Spy Turned Novelist

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Amazon's 'The Atlas Six' Aims to Redefine Fantasy Genre ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 5 hours
Amazon's 'The Atlas Six' Aims to Redefine Fantasy Genre ...
heart comment 0
Chris Thomas Achieves Success with Second Printing of ‘Leonard The Lonely Duck’

By BNN Correspondents

Chris Thomas Achieves Success with Second Printing of 'Leonard The Lonely Duck'
Rushdie’s Memoir on Stabbing Incident May Delay Attacker’s Trial

By Justice Nwafor

Rushdie's Memoir on Stabbing Incident May Delay Attacker's Trial
Rushdie’s Memoir May Delay Trial of Alleged Attacker

By Waqas Arain

Rushdie's Memoir May Delay Trial of Alleged Attacker
BookBud.ai Revolutionizes Publishing with AI-Generated Literature

By Wojciech Zylm

BookBud.ai Revolutionizes Publishing with AI-Generated Literature
Latest Headlines
World News
Torquay United Spotlights Youth System: Four Under-18 Players Join FA Trophy Game Squad
19 seconds
Torquay United Spotlights Youth System: Four Under-18 Players Join FA Trophy Game Squad
Exeter City's Gary Caldwell Prepares for New Signings Amid Relegation Battle
49 seconds
Exeter City's Gary Caldwell Prepares for New Signings Amid Relegation Battle
Local Bowling Scene Records High Scores: Perfect Games and Impressive Performances
56 seconds
Local Bowling Scene Records High Scores: Perfect Games and Impressive Performances
College Basketball Conferences 2024: Current Standings and Performances
57 seconds
College Basketball Conferences 2024: Current Standings and Performances
High School Boys Basketball: A Week of Competitive Matches and Impressive Victories
1 min
High School Boys Basketball: A Week of Competitive Matches and Impressive Victories
Kwara State's Crusade for Cleanliness: A Beacon of Hygiene in Nigeria
1 min
Kwara State's Crusade for Cleanliness: A Beacon of Hygiene in Nigeria
Rhys Williams' Inspiring Battle with Epidermolysis Bullosa Comes to a Tragic End
1 min
Rhys Williams' Inspiring Battle with Epidermolysis Bullosa Comes to a Tragic End
Political Accusations of Corruption Rock Indian Political Landscape
1 min
Political Accusations of Corruption Rock Indian Political Landscape
Carlton Football Club's Key Players to Watch in the 2024 AFL Season
1 min
Carlton Football Club's Key Players to Watch in the 2024 AFL Season
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
59 mins
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
3 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
4 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
6 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
6 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app