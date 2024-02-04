Books, Brushes & Bands for Education Launches Literacy Initiative

A Hammond-based nonprofit, Books, Brushes & Bands for Education (BBB4E), is launching a novel initiative aimed at fostering literacy and promoting the arts among children. The organization is on the hunt for volunteers who can partake in a story hour for all second-grade classrooms within the School City of Hammond. The initiative is slated to take place from February 26 to March 1.

Joining Forces with Local Entities

Throughout this period, volunteers hailing from the Hammond Police Department, local schools, and community youth organizations will read 'How to be a Lion' by Ed Vere to the students. This heartening collaboration between the nonprofit and local entities demonstrates a shared commitment to nurturing the intellectual growth and creative expression of Hammond's young minds.

Aligning with Read Across America Day

The timing of the initiative coincides with Read Across America Day, celebrated annually on March 2. To observe this day, the Hammond Public Library is orchestrating a free event from 1 to 4 p.m. This event will feature a range of art and writing activities suitable for various age groups, and volunteers will read books, including 'How to be a Lion'.

BBB4E's Broad Impact

BBB4E is celebrated for its relentless efforts in providing literacy, visual, and musical arts activities to children. These include unique initiatives like door-to-door book deliveries. These endeavors from the nonprofit are part of a more significant commitment to fostering educational development and cultural enrichment within the Hammond community. With their new initiative, BBB4E continues to pave the way for a more literate and artistically vibrant Hammond.