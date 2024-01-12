Bonnie Wuttunee-Wadsworth: A Legacy of Promoting Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Arts

After a remarkable 12-year tenure, Bonnie Wuttunee-Wadsworth has retired from her role as manager of the Donzia Gift Shop, located within the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel. Her retirement marks an end of an era and the beginning of a new phase for the shop as it transitions from management by the Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Enterprise to the Casino Hotel itself.

Preserving and Promoting Tribal Arts

Wuttunee-Wadsworth, a member of the Shoshone-Bannock tribes, has been a stalwart guardian of tribal fine arts, a trait that was evident during her tenure at the Donzia Gift Shop. Her unique blend of experience in art and museum studies, sharpened by a decade as the director of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Museum and academic credentials from the Institute of American Indian Arts, set the tone for her pivotal role at the shop.

A Haven for Authentic Cultural Items

Under her stewardship, the gift shop blossomed into a veritable treasure trove of authentic cultural items that reflected the rich cultural heritage of the Shoshone-Bannock tribes. Wuttunee-Wadsworth's unwavering commitment to cultural propriety saw her sourcing quality beadwork and hides from local artisans, thereby providing a space for the tribes' contemporary fine arts to thrive.

Leaving a Lasting Legacy

One of the significant legacies she leaves behind is the successful presentation of beadwork in a gallery museum style as genuine Shoshone-Bannock art. In her retirement, Wuttunee-Wadsworth looks forward to dedicating more time to her family. She also expressed pride in the shop's transition to the hotel's management, a development that aligns with the original plan for the establishment.