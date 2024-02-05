Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples to Embark on 'Just Like That' Summer Tour

Two Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples, are getting ready to take the stage together this summer in a tour dubbed "Just Like That ..." Named after Raitt's forthcoming album due for release this spring, the tour is set to kick off on July 19 in Cincinnati, finally drawing to a close on September 27 in San Diego, at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park. This eagerly anticipated tour, encompassing 28 cities, follows Raitt's solo spring tour starting March 28 in Modesto.

Exciting Returns and Recognitions

Expressing her jubilation about the return to live performances and the opportunity to share the stage with Staples once again, Bonnie Raitt emphasized the remarkable synergy anticipated between their respective bands. In addition to the excitement surrounding her upcoming tours and album release, Raitt is also due to receive Billboard's Icon Award on March 2. Further recognition awaits her in the form of the delayed 2021 Lifetime Achievement Grammy from the Recording Academy, although the date for the ceremony remains undisclosed.

Ticket Availability and Charitable Commitment

Music enthusiasts will have the chance to secure their tickets for the summer tour from Friday, with a pre-sale opportunity for fan club members starting Wednesday. The San Diego performance is incorporated into the San Diego Symphony's summer season, with ticket prices ranging from a modest $40 to a premium $160. Demonstrating her commitment to social causes, Raitt has pledged to donate $1 from each ticket sale to organizations championing a host of causes, from environmental protection to music education.

Continuing On Stage

The end of the summer tour is not the end of Raitt's journey. She will continue to serenade fans in a fall tour commencing on September 30 in Phoenix and concluding on November 9 in Clearwater, Florida. As the music world eagerly awaits the commencement of Raitt's tours and the release of her new album, fans are presented with a plethora of opportunities to experience the magnetism of Bonnie Raitt live.