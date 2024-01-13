Bonhams Exhibition Offers an Inside Look at ‘The Crown’

Bonhams in London is currently exhibiting a unique collection from the globally-acclaimed television series, ‘The Crown’. This exhibition offers a rare chance for fans and enthusiasts to witness first-hand the craftsmanship and intricate details that have been foundational in the production of this riveting historical drama.

A Royal Display

The exhibition showcases a wide array of items, including costumes donned by the actors who have portrayed various members of the British royal family throughout the series. These range from Princess Diana’s ‘revenge dress’ to replicas of the late Queen’s regal garments, all crafted with meticulous attention to historical accuracy. Additionally, visitors can appreciate the props and pieces of the set that have been used in the series’ filming, which further enhance the authenticity of the show.

Behind the Scenes of ‘The Crown’

Providing a unique behind-the-scenes glimpse into the production of ‘The Crown’, the exhibition truly emphasizes the series’ commitment to visual splendor and historical precision. From the grandeur of the gold state coach to the subtlety of various portraits, each piece on display serves as a testament to the painstaking efforts involved in bringing the story of the British monarchy to life on the small screen.

Charitable Endeavors

This event at Bonhams goes beyond a simple exhibition. It also aims to raise funds for a scholarship programme at the National Film and Television School. The live and online auction of over 450 items from all six seasons of ‘The Crown’ is set to take place, with the estimated proceeds going towards supporting this scholarship initiative. This adds a charitable dimension to the event, making it even more significant.

With its wide appeal, the exhibition is likely to attract a diverse audience, ranging from fans of the series to those interested in costume design and television production. As such, it serves not only as a tribute to ‘The Crown’ but also as a celebration of television artistry and craftsmanship.