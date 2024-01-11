en English
Arts & Entertainment

Bollywood’s ‘Jawan Star’ Opens Up About Life’s Struggles and Triumphs

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:11 am EST
Bollywood’s ‘Jawan Star’ Opens Up About Life’s Struggles and Triumphs

Renowned Bollywood actor, often labeled as the ‘Jawan star’, recently opened up about the personal and professional hurdles he has encountered over the past few years. Despite the tribulations, including cinematic failures and his son’s arrest, the actor has held steadfast to optimism and resilience. He encourages others to maintain hope, viewing life’s setbacks as a ‘nasty plot twist’ rather than a finale, thus preserving a positive outlook on life’s challenges.

Facing the Music: Film Flops and Critics

The actor, known for his roles in successful movies like Pathaan and Jawan, candidly spoke about the series of film flops he experienced. He shared how he dealt with the negative forecasts from critics and the disparagement from naysayers, claiming not to be affected by such predictions. His philosophy is that if things are not yet alright, it’s simply because the story hasn’t ended.

A Trying Time: Son’s Arrest and Family Struggle

The actor opened up about the stressful period he and his family bore due to his son Aryan’s arrest. This ordeal taught him to maintain silence, persevere with dignity, and hold onto hope even during the most challenging times. He urged others to remain hopeful, stating that everything will eventually be alright.

Goodness Begets Goodness: An Optimistic Outlook

Despite the hardships, the actor strongly believes in the guiding principle that goodness begets goodness. This belief has been his guiding light during his journey of maintaining optimism and making a successful comeback in the film industry. The actor received the Indian of the Year 2023 award, dedicating this accolade to his children, further expressing his gratitude towards his audience and the filmmakers.

Arts & Entertainment India Inspiration/Motivation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

