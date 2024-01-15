Bollywood's Elite Celebrate at Aamir Khan's Daughter's Wedding Reception

The star-studded wedding reception of Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, and her spouse, Nupur Shikhare, painted a vivid picture of camaraderie and celebration among the Indian film industry's doyens. The reception, held in Mumbai, saw a glittering guest list that read like a who's who of Bollywood, from legendary actor Dharmendra to the iconic Shah Rukh Khan.

Celebrity Encounters

Among the attendees was comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife, Ginni. Ginni shared her joy on social media about meeting Shah Rukh Khan, posting an image of the trio together and describing the encounter as a dream come true. Other notable attendees included Salman Khan, Jaya Bachchan and her daughter Shweta, Sonali Bendre, Rekha, and Saira Banu.

The Khan Family

Host and proud father, Aamir Khan, was present with his family, including his son Junaid Khan, sister Nikhat Khan, and son Azad Rao Khan. However, conspicuous by her absence was Aamir's ex-wife, Kiran Rao. The Khan family posed together for photographs on the red carpet, highlighting the warmth and unity of the occasion.

A New Chapter for Ira and Nupur

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's journey began during the COVID-19 lockdown, when Nupur was coaching Ira's father, Aamir. The couple tied the knot in a Christian ceremony in Udaipur, following their registered marriage in Mumbai on January 3. Ira, known for her advocacy in mental health and her NGO work, now steps into a new chapter of life with Nupur, surrounded by love and blessings from the film fraternity.