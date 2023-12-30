en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Bollywood’s Blockbuster Resurgence: A 2023 Retrospective

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:42 pm EST
Bollywood’s Blockbuster Resurgence: A 2023 Retrospective

In a year marked by the revival of Bollywood, 2023 stands out as a beacon of resurgence in the Indian film industry. After enduring a challenging period due to the pandemic, the industry bounced back with a streak of blockbuster hits, beginning with ‘Pathaan’ in January, continuing with ‘Gadar 2’ in mid-August, and culminating with ‘Animal’ in December. Each film crossed the significant threshold of Rs 500 crore at the Indian box office, marking a triumphant return for the industry.

Shah Rukh Khan Sets the Pace

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan,’ his first film in four years, became the torchbearer of this cinematic resurgence. The film not only marked Khan’s comeback but also set the pace by crossing the Rs 500-crore mark, demonstrating the potential of well-timed Hindi films. The success of ‘Pathaan’ subsequently paved the way for ‘Gadar 2’ and ‘Animal’ to follow suit.

Surprise Success and Underperforming Releases

Despite lower expectations, ‘Animal’ surprised industry watchers by joining the coveted 500 Crore Club. Meanwhile, ‘The Kerala Story’ emerged as the biggest success in terms of Return on Investment (RoI), and ‘OMG 2’ became a major success by addressing the pressing issue of sex education in Indian schools. However, not all films enjoyed such success. ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ fell short, barely crossing the Rs 150 crore mark, and Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ failed to reach the Rs 300 crore milestone. Disappointments also included ‘Adipurush’ and ‘Mission Raniganj,’ with underperformance from ‘Shehzada,’ ‘Selfiee,’ and ‘Ganapath.’

Multiple Successes and Anticipated Comebacks

Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor enjoyed multiple successes, with ‘Dunki’ currently playing successfully and ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ becoming a romcom hit. Despite the underperformances of some films, the industry anticipates a strong comeback from Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff with ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ slated for release next Eid. The success of 2023 has thus instilled a sense of optimism in the industry, offering a glimpse of a promising future.

0
Arts & Entertainment Bollywood India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Renowned Actor David Kernan Passes Away: A Look Back at His Illustrious Career

By BNN Correspondents

Ink on Screen: The Impact of Actors' Tattoos on Character Portrayal

By BNN Correspondents

The Conners Season 6: Sean Astin Returns as Becky's Love Interest

By BNN Correspondents

Woody Allen's 'Coup de Chance': A Masterstroke in his 50th Film

By BNN Correspondents

Broadway Icon Maurice Hines Passes Away at 80, Leaving a Lasting Legac ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 20 mins
Broadway Icon Maurice Hines Passes Away at 80, Leaving a Lasting Legac ...
heart comment 0
Art and Entertainment World Mourns Loss of Luminaries in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Art and Entertainment World Mourns Loss of Luminaries in 2023
Lydiah Jazmine: A Harmonious Blend of Tradition and Modernity

By Israel Ojoko

Lydiah Jazmine: A Harmonious Blend of Tradition and Modernity
Acclaimed British Actor Tom Wilkinson Dies at 75

By Geeta Pillai

Acclaimed British Actor Tom Wilkinson Dies at 75
Chuck Lorre’s ‘Bookies’ and Other Shows Reshaping the Entertainment Landscape

By BNN Correspondents

Chuck Lorre's 'Bookies' and Other Shows Reshaping the Entertainment Landscape
Latest Headlines
World News
Decoding Menstrual Health: Understanding Normal Periods and Deciphering Signs of Concern
2 mins
Decoding Menstrual Health: Understanding Normal Periods and Deciphering Signs of Concern
Shelling Strikes Belgorod Skatepark Amidst Escalating Conflict
6 mins
Shelling Strikes Belgorod Skatepark Amidst Escalating Conflict
The Secret Meeting That Could Shape UK's Political Landscape
7 mins
The Secret Meeting That Could Shape UK's Political Landscape
Erdogan Calls for Separation of Sports and Politics Amid Global Debate
7 mins
Erdogan Calls for Separation of Sports and Politics Amid Global Debate
Decisive Victory for Notre Dame Over Virginia in Atlantic Coast Conference
8 mins
Decisive Victory for Notre Dame Over Virginia in Atlantic Coast Conference
Atlanta Braves Acquire Chris Sale in Trade with Boston Red Sox
8 mins
Atlanta Braves Acquire Chris Sale in Trade with Boston Red Sox
Boston Red Sox Agree to Trade Chris Sale to Atlanta Braves
9 mins
Boston Red Sox Agree to Trade Chris Sale to Atlanta Braves
PM Modi Addresses Inflation and Unemployment Concerns in Exclusive Interview
9 mins
PM Modi Addresses Inflation and Unemployment Concerns in Exclusive Interview
KCB Foundation Empowers Underprivileged Student-Athletes with Scholarships
9 mins
KCB Foundation Empowers Underprivileged Student-Athletes with Scholarships
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
2 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
4 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
6 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
7 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
7 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
7 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
7 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
7 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app