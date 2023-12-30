en English
Arts & Entertainment

Bollywood’s Blockbuster Comeback: Rs 500 Crore Becomes New Box Office Benchmark in 2023

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:56 pm EST
Bollywood’s Blockbuster Comeback: Rs 500 Crore Becomes New Box Office Benchmark in 2023

In an exhilarating turn of events, Bollywood has staged a phenomenal comeback in 2023, with a string of box office hits redefining success. The industry has set a new precedent with Rs 500 crore emerging as the new benchmark for box office glory. The year was kickstarted by Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’, which paved the way for the industry’s resurgence, raking in over Rs 500 crore. The winning streak was sustained by other major successes such as ‘Gadar 2,’ ‘Jawan,’ and ‘Animal.’ Each of these films managed to gross in excess of Rs 500 crore domestically, with ‘Jawan’ leading the pack by crossing the Rs 600 crore mark.

The Unexpected Success of ‘Animal’

In a surprising turn of events, ‘Animal’ joined the 500 Crore Club, despite industry predictions of a Rs 200-300 crore business. This unexpected success story underscores the unpredictable nature of the film industry and the scope for surprises.

Most Profitable and Moderately Successful Films

‘The Kerala Story’ emerged as the most profitable film in terms of return on investment. On the other hand, ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ and ‘Tiger 3’ had moderate success. The year also saw multiple successes from Shah Rukh Khan with ‘Pathaan,’ ‘Jawan,’ and ‘Dunki’, and Ranbir Kapoor contributed to the commercial triumph with ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.’

The Underperformers and Expectations for the Coming Year

Despite the thriving film scene, not all releases met expectations. Films like ‘Adipurush,’ ‘Mission Raniganj,’ ‘Shehzada,’ ‘Selfiee,’ and ‘Ganapath’ struggled at the box office. Looking ahead, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are expected to star in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,’ scheduled for release next Eid. The top-grossing films of 2023 included ‘Jawan,’ ‘Pathaan,’ ‘Animal,’ ‘Gadar 2,’ and ‘Tiger 3.’

Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

