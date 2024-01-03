en English
Arts & Entertainment

Bollywood’s ’12th Fail’ Clinches Best Film of 2023, According to IMDb

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:42 am EST
Bollywood’s ’12th Fail’ Clinches Best Film of 2023, According to IMDb

In a significant cinematic coup for Bollywood, the sleeper hit of 2023, ’12th Fail’, has clinched the title of the best film of the year as per IMDb ratings. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and featuring a compelling performance by Vikrant Massey, the film has garnered an impressive score of 9.2 out of 10. The narrative, centred on a UPSC aspirant’s journey to success, has resonated deeply with audiences, leading to a surge in acclaim following its Netflix release.

Box Office Triumph and Critical Acclaim

Despite being made on a modest budget of Rs 20 crore, ’12th Fail’ has achieved a gross of over Rs 70 crore worldwide, a significant feat for a film of its scale. The film’s success story mirrors its subject matter, as it outperformed global cinematic giants such as ‘Oppenheimer’, ‘Barbie’, and ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’. Notably, it also surpassed other popular Indian films like ‘Dunki’, ‘OMG 2’, and ‘Jawan’.

A True Story of Determination

’12th Fail’ is based on the inspiring life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, an individual who overcame extreme poverty to join the ranks of the Indian Police Service. A testament to resilience, perseverance, and the indomitable spirit of never giving up, the film resonates with the struggles faced by UPSC exam aspirants. Even in its tenth week, the film continues to hold strong in theatres, thanks to the power of word-of-mouth endorsements, alongside its OTT release.

The Ensemble Cast

Alongside Vikrant Massey’s captivating performance, ’12th Fail’ boasts of a distinguished cast including Perry Chabra, Sam Mohan, Palak Lalwani, Medha Shankar, Sanjay Bishnoi, Harish Khanna, and Priyanshu Chatterjee. Notably, the film also includes a brief appearance by the real-life heroes, Manoj Sharma and Shraddha Joshi, adding an element of authenticity to this uplifting tale.

Arts & Entertainment Bollywood India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

