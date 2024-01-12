en English
Bollywood

‘Wake Up Sid’ Stars Reunite for OPPO Ad, Fans Demand Sequel

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:52 pm EST


Former leads of the popular Bollywood film ‘Wake Up Sid’, Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sensharma, have sparked a wave of nostalgia among fans with their recent reunion, not for a film sequel but for an OPPO smartphone advertisement. This unexpected reunion has given rise to speculations and a renewed demand for a sequel to the 2009 blockbuster.

Revisiting Sid and Aisha

The commercial sees Kapoor and Sensharma reprising their characters, Sid and Aisha, who are now shown living together in the picturesque locale of Goa. Aisha is depicted as working for a magazine while Sid is busy handling household chores, including fixing a broken air conditioner. The narrative continues with their interactions with their friends, Rishi and Laxmi, and concludes with Sid capturing the moments using the new OPPO phone.

A Wave of Nostalgia and a Cry for a Sequel

Despite being a commercial, the advertisement has stirred up emotions among fans, who have taken to social media to express their yearning for ‘Wake Up Sid 2’. Fans are sharing their nostalgia and love for the original movie, showing how deeply the film has resonated with them even after 15 years of its release.

‘Wake Up Sid’ – A Milestone in Indian Cinema

‘Wake Up Sid’ marked the directorial debut of Ayan Mukerji and is the only film where Kapoor and Sensharma have shared screen space. Kapoor was last seen in the movie ‘Animal’, while Sensharma is currently starring in a new web series ‘Killer Soup’, which recently premiered on Netflix. The success of ‘Wake Up Sid’ and the recent reunion of its leads, even if for a commercial, has sparked the hope of seeing this beloved duo on screen once again.

Bollywood India Smartphones
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

