Bollywood

Vivek Oberoi Reveals Personal Journey and Life Advice in Candid Interview

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:01 am EST
Vivek Oberoi Reveals Personal Journey and Life Advice in Candid Interview

Renowned Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi recently opened up about his personal journey and hardships in a heart-to-heart chat with Mirchi Plus. He offered valuable life advice that he would give to his younger self, emphasizing the importance of not stressing over challenges or setbacks.

Transient Nature of Success

In a landscape where success is fleeting, Oberoi highlighted the transient nature of triumphs and failures. He reminded his listeners that everything in life, including success, is ephemeral. This understanding, he said, is crucial to maintaining a balanced perspective and mitigating stress.

Dealing with Depression

Oberoi didn’t shy away from discussing his own bouts with stress and depression. He recounted a particularly difficult period when he was told his career might be over. However, he underscored that such negative moments are not the end of the world. He advocated for a relaxed and enjoyable approach to life’s ups and downs, stressing that adversity is just a phase and not a permanent state.

Gratitude and Growth

Reflecting on his current situation, Oberoi expressed gratitude for the freedom he now enjoys in choosing his work. He seeks roles that challenge him as an actor, a luxury that was not always available to him. His journey demonstrates personal growth and resilience in the face of professional adversity, serving as inspiration for others in similar situations.

Oberoi’s candid conversation reveals a man who has navigated the rocky terrains of the entertainment industry with grace and tenacity. His wisdom offers a glimpse into the cyclical nature of life’s victories and defeats, providing a unique perspective on dealing with professional challenges.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

