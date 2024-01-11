Vamika Kohli’s Third Birthday: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Balanced Approach to Parenting

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket sensation Virat Kohli’s daughter, Vamika Kohli, is celebrating her third birthday today. Born in 2021, Vamika has quickly captured the affection of the public. Her unique name and the unwavering popularity of her celebrity parents have undoubtedly contributed to her allure. Nonetheless, Anushka and Virat’s approach to parenting, which has been both protective and balanced, offers valuable insights on this special day.

Striking a Balance Between Stardom and Parenthood

Virat and Anushka, both at the pinnacle of their respective careers, have managed to strike a delicate balance between their professional responsibilities and parental duties. Their success, both in their professions and as parents, can be attributed to strategic communication and coordination. This balance allows them to excel in their careers while also creating a nurturing environment for their daughter Vamika.

Choosing Family Over Career

The dedication of both parents to their daughter has been evident on numerous occasions. Most recently, Virat Kohli chose to miss the First T20I against Afghanistan due to personal reasons, which are speculated to be related to Vamika’s birthday. This instance is a testament to Virat’s commitment to fatherhood, reflecting his willingness to prioritize family over cricket whenever necessary.

Setting a Positive Example

Beyond providing a secure environment for their child, the couple also emphasizes the importance of spending quality time together as a family. Through their behavior and actions, they set a positive example for Vamika. Their mutual support in raising their child, breaking conventional norms, and juggling their high-profile careers while ensuring their daughter’s privacy is a testament to their commendable parenting style.