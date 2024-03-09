Valentine's Day 2025 Cinema Takeover: 'Sanki' Starring Ahan Shetty, Pooja Hegde

Announced with great fanfare, 'Sanki' is the much-anticipated cinematic venture that reunites Ahan Shetty with producer Sajid Nadiadwala, featuring Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Scheduled for a romantic release on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2025, the film is directed by debutants Adnan A. Shaikh and Yasir Jah, promising a fresh storytelling experience.

From 'Tadap' to 'Sanki': A Flourishing Collaboration

After the success of 'Tadap', Ahan Shetty's debut film in 2021, the young actor is back under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson, signaling a strengthened collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala. Alongside him, Pooja Hegde, known for her versatile roles across Indian cinema, is set to bring her charm to this romantic drama. The film's announcement, made on social media, has already stirred anticipation among fans eager to see this fresh pairing on the silver screen.

Storyline and Direction: A New Chapter

With a script penned by Rajat Aroraa, 'Sanki' promises to be a compelling narrative. Adnan A. Shaikh and Yasir Jah, stepping into the directorial arena with this project, aim to carve a niche with their unique vision. The storyline, while under wraps, is expected to resonate with the audience, offering a blend of romance, drama, and action.

Looking Ahead: Sajid Nadiadwala's Vision for Cinema

Beyond 'Sanki', Sajid Nadiadwala's slate of projects, including 'Housefull 5' and 'Chandu Champion', indicates a diverse range of genres and stories ready to captivate moviegoers. His commitment to pushing the boundaries of Indian cinema is evident in his choice of stories and collaborations. As 'Sanki' gears up for its Valentine's Day release, the industry watches closely, anticipating the impact of this romantic drama on the cinematic landscape.

As the countdown to February 14, 2025, begins, 'Sanki' stands as a testament to the evolving dynamics of Bollywood collaborations and storytelling. With a promising cast, fresh directorial perspectives, and the visionary backing of Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is poised to be more than just a movie; it's a cinematic event eagerly awaited by fans and critics alike.