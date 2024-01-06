en English
Bollywood

Urvashi Rautela: The Dance Number Diva Defying Bollywood's Norms

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:52 am EST
Urvashi Rautela: The Dance Number Diva Defying Bollywood’s Norms

Urvashi Rautela, noted Bollywood actress and former beauty queen, has had an intriguing career trajectory in the Indian film industry. Despite her debut a decade ago in ‘Singh Saab the Great’, a film where she co-starred with the significantly older Sunny Deol, her subsequent films like ‘Sanam Re’, ‘Hate Story 4’, and ‘Pagalpanti’ did not achieve notable box office success. However, this lack of triumph in lead roles has not deterred her from carving out a niche for herself in the industry.

The Dance Number Phenomenon

Despite her less than stellar performance in leading roles, Rautela’s demand as a performer for dance numbers is unprecedented. It is in this realm that she has found her niche, commanding fees that soar into the crores. For instance, she reportedly charged a staggering Rs 2 crore for a dance sequence in ‘Waltair Veerayya’. Her demand continues to rise, as she is reported to have asked for Rs 3 crore for a three-minute performance in an upcoming film by Boyapati Srinu-Ram Pothineni. This potentially catapults her to the position of the highest-paid actress in India for such performances.

Future Endeavours and Personal Life

Despite the ups and downs of her career, Rautela continues to look towards the future with optimism. Her upcoming projects include ‘Dil Hai Gray’ and ‘Black Rose’, where she hopes to make a successful comeback in lead roles. In addition to her professional life, Rautela’s personal life has also been under the media spotlight. Of particular interest is her rumored relationship with cricketer Rishabh Pant, which has been making rounds due to their subtle social media exchanges. However, neither has confirmed the nature of their relationship, adding to the curiosity and speculation among fans.

Bollywood India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

