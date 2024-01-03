en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bollywood

Unveiled: Rekha’s Role in Sridevi’s Foray into Hindi Cinema

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:36 am EST
Unveiled: Rekha’s Role in Sridevi’s Foray into Hindi Cinema

In a heartfelt tribute to the late Indian cinema icon, Sridevi, on her 60th birth anniversary, a story from her early career has emerged, painting a picture of the fortuitous circumstances that led to her significant foray into Hindi cinema. This tale, an old interview of actor Jeetendra, has become a topic of discussion on social media, highlighting the role of another revered actress, Rekha, in Sridevi’s career trajectory.

Rekha’s Recommendation: A Pivotal Point

In the mentioned interview with Zoom, Jeetendra recounted a time when he and Rekha were watching a Telugu movie starring Sridevi. During the viewing, Rekha, who was initially slated for the lead female role in the film ‘Himaatwala,’ suggested that Jeetendra should consider Sridevi for a part in Hindi films. Jeetendra noted how persistent Rekha was with her recommendation, emphasizing her conviction that Sridevi would make a substantial impact on the Hindi film industry.

From Suggestion to Reality: Sridevi’s Breakthrough

As fate would have it, due to scheduling conflicts, Rekha was unable to take up her role in ‘Himaatwala.’ This event opened up an opportunity for Sridevi, leading to her being cast in the film. Directed by K Raghavendra Rao, ‘Himaatwala’ marked one of Sridevi’s early significant ventures into Hindi cinema, setting the stage for her illustrious career.

Sridevi’s Legacy: A Lasting Impact

Sridevi’s journey, from her early beginnings in South Indian cinema to becoming one of the most celebrated actresses in Bollywood, is a testament to her talent, charisma, and dedication. This anecdote, brought to light on her 60th birth anniversary, offers a look into a crucial turning point in her career and the role of her contemporaries in her journey. As Bollywood celebrities and her family commemorate her life and work, Sridevi’s legacy continues to inspire and influence generations of actors and actresses.

0
Bollywood India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan: A Bollywood Love Story Rooted in Mutual Respect and Individuality

By BNN Correspondents

Kareena Kapoor Khan: A Year of Milestones and New Beginnings

By BNN Correspondents

Kartik Aaryan: Staying Fit and Focused Amid a Flourishing Acting Career

By BNN Correspondents

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Her Role in The Buckingham Murders: A Powerful Performance

By BNN Correspondents

Unveiling Vedang Raina: The New Face of Bollywood Making Waves ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 2 hours
Unveiling Vedang Raina: The New Face of Bollywood Making Waves ...
heart comment 0
Kanye West’s Provocative Photos of Bianca Censori Spark Controversy

By BNN Correspondents

Kanye West's Provocative Photos of Bianca Censori Spark Controversy
Indian Idol’s New Season Brings Music Icons and Bollywood Star Sanjay Dutt

By BNN Correspondents

Indian Idol's New Season Brings Music Icons and Bollywood Star Sanjay Dutt
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Join ISPL as Team Owners

By Salman Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Join ISPL as Team Owners
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Ring in New Year with Bhutan’s Royal Family

By Dil Bar Irshad

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Ring in New Year with Bhutan's Royal Family
Latest Headlines
World News
GOP Presidential Candidate Ramaswamy Calls for Rivals' Withdrawal in Protest of Trump's Disqualification
26 seconds
GOP Presidential Candidate Ramaswamy Calls for Rivals' Withdrawal in Protest of Trump's Disqualification
ICC Announces Nominations for Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023
35 seconds
ICC Announces Nominations for Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023
Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public Assistance in Locating Missing Man
43 seconds
Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public Assistance in Locating Missing Man
Saurabh Tiwary Announces Retirement: An End of an Era in Jharkhand Cricket
1 min
Saurabh Tiwary Announces Retirement: An End of an Era in Jharkhand Cricket
Nani Roma's Comeback to Dakar Rally with Ford: A New Chapter Unfolds
1 min
Nani Roma's Comeback to Dakar Rally with Ford: A New Chapter Unfolds
France Condemns Israeli Ministers' Remarks on Gaza Situation
1 min
France Condemns Israeli Ministers' Remarks on Gaza Situation
Lola Vice's Victory and Thwarted Cash-In Attempt at NXT New Year's Evil
1 min
Lola Vice's Victory and Thwarted Cash-In Attempt at NXT New Year's Evil
Strength Training Tops Health Goals in 2024: Life Time Survey Reveals
2 mins
Strength Training Tops Health Goals in 2024: Life Time Survey Reveals
Rickie Fowler: A New Season, Sans Familiar Logos
2 mins
Rickie Fowler: A New Season, Sans Familiar Logos
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app