Unveiled: Rekha’s Role in Sridevi’s Foray into Hindi Cinema

In a heartfelt tribute to the late Indian cinema icon, Sridevi, on her 60th birth anniversary, a story from her early career has emerged, painting a picture of the fortuitous circumstances that led to her significant foray into Hindi cinema. This tale, an old interview of actor Jeetendra, has become a topic of discussion on social media, highlighting the role of another revered actress, Rekha, in Sridevi’s career trajectory.

Rekha’s Recommendation: A Pivotal Point

In the mentioned interview with Zoom, Jeetendra recounted a time when he and Rekha were watching a Telugu movie starring Sridevi. During the viewing, Rekha, who was initially slated for the lead female role in the film ‘Himaatwala,’ suggested that Jeetendra should consider Sridevi for a part in Hindi films. Jeetendra noted how persistent Rekha was with her recommendation, emphasizing her conviction that Sridevi would make a substantial impact on the Hindi film industry.

From Suggestion to Reality: Sridevi’s Breakthrough

As fate would have it, due to scheduling conflicts, Rekha was unable to take up her role in ‘Himaatwala.’ This event opened up an opportunity for Sridevi, leading to her being cast in the film. Directed by K Raghavendra Rao, ‘Himaatwala’ marked one of Sridevi’s early significant ventures into Hindi cinema, setting the stage for her illustrious career.

Sridevi’s Legacy: A Lasting Impact

Sridevi’s journey, from her early beginnings in South Indian cinema to becoming one of the most celebrated actresses in Bollywood, is a testament to her talent, charisma, and dedication. This anecdote, brought to light on her 60th birth anniversary, offers a look into a crucial turning point in her career and the role of her contemporaries in her journey. As Bollywood celebrities and her family commemorate her life and work, Sridevi’s legacy continues to inspire and influence generations of actors and actresses.