en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bollywood

Tripti Dimri Shines in Bohemian Chic at Ajio Luxe Weekend

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:12 am EST
Tripti Dimri Shines in Bohemian Chic at Ajio Luxe Weekend

In a dazzling display of fashion-forward intent, Bollywood actress Tripti Dimri emerged as an undeniable showstopper at Ajio Luxe Weekend runway event in Mumbai, India. Commanding attention in a bohemian chic bright yellow gown, Dimri effortlessly blended casual chic and high fashion elements that not only resonated with her personal style but also aligned with the global trend of chic celebrity styles seen at events like the Golden Globes and Milan Fashion Week.

Gown Details That Stole The Show

The actress’s dress, a striking mix of stylish design elements, featured a single-shoulder detail, body cutouts, and a high slit, culminating in ruffled hemlines with a flowing train. This daring ensemble, far from being overwhelming, was a testament to Dimri’s bold fashion choices that have come to define her public appearances.

Accessorizing The Look

Dimri’s look was completed with a pair of silver gladiator heels, a nod to the timeless elegance of this footwear style. Her jewelry was deliberately minimal, with a single silver finger ring providing a subtle accent that didn’t distract from the dress’s eye-catching design. A balance between bold and understated, her accessory choices reflected the actress’s understanding of fashion nuances.

A Nod To Beauty Trends

Her hair, styled in loose waves, paired flawlessly with her dress, while her makeup, a mix of bronzed glow, pink blush, dark smokey eyes, filled-in brows, and a glossy neutral pink lip, exemplified current beauty trends. The look was not just about showcasing a stunning outfit, but also about demonstrating Dimri’s awareness of global beauty and fashion trends and her ability to incorporate them into her style.

Tripti Dimri, celebrated for her role in the box office hit ‘Animal’, has continually affirmed her fashion-forward image with this appearance. Her outfit and styling at the Ajio Luxe Weekend were indicative of a strong start in fashion for the year 2024, and fans and fashionistas alike eagerly anticipate her future appearances.

0
Bollywood Fashion India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bollywood

See more
35 mins ago
Sunny Deol Reminisces the Spirit of Lohri of 'Simpler Times'
Renowned Bollywood actor Sunny Deol took a nostalgic trip down memory lane this Lohri 2024. Deol, popular for his intense roles in Indian cinema, shared his fond memories of the festival, emphasizing the community spirit and joyous celebrations that mark the occasion. Lohri, a much-loved North Indian festival, is primarily celebrated by the Sikh and
Sunny Deol Reminisces the Spirit of Lohri of 'Simpler Times'
Shilpa Shetty Replaces Suniel Shetty in Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force'
4 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty Replaces Suniel Shetty in Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force'
Honoring 17 Years of 'Guru': Abhishek Bachchan and Bollywood Reflect on the Film's Significance
4 hours ago
Honoring 17 Years of 'Guru': Abhishek Bachchan and Bollywood Reflect on the Film's Significance
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Wedding Festivities to Begin in March
1 hour ago
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Wedding Festivities to Begin in March
Kangana Ranaut Spotted With Celebrity Hairstylist Loic Chapoix: A Case of Speculation and Anticipation
1 hour ago
Kangana Ranaut Spotted With Celebrity Hairstylist Loic Chapoix: A Case of Speculation and Anticipation
Imran Khan at 41: A Candid Look at a Charming Bollywood Career
3 hours ago
Imran Khan at 41: A Candid Look at a Charming Bollywood Career
Latest Headlines
World News
Danielle Lloyd Radiates Resilience Amid Health Challenges
20 seconds
Danielle Lloyd Radiates Resilience Amid Health Challenges
Suspected Substance Abuse Leads to Hospitalizations at Juicy Fest
2 mins
Suspected Substance Abuse Leads to Hospitalizations at Juicy Fest
Political Titans Converge at Mallikarjun Kharge's Residence: A Prelude to 2024 Elections?
7 mins
Political Titans Converge at Mallikarjun Kharge's Residence: A Prelude to 2024 Elections?
Senator Lankford's Strategy: Securing GOP Support for Border and Immigration Deal
8 mins
Senator Lankford's Strategy: Securing GOP Support for Border and Immigration Deal
Unrest in Warsaw: Opposition Protests Against Government Reforms and Ex-Minister Imprisonments
8 mins
Unrest in Warsaw: Opposition Protests Against Government Reforms and Ex-Minister Imprisonments
ANC Celebrates 112th Anniversary: A Rally of Unity and Renewal
8 mins
ANC Celebrates 112th Anniversary: A Rally of Unity and Renewal
Islamic Emirate's Deputy Prime Minister Outlines Foreign Policy Goals
8 mins
Islamic Emirate's Deputy Prime Minister Outlines Foreign Policy Goals
MAMAH Trial Finds DHA-PPQ Effective in Preventing Malaria in HIV-Positive Pregnant Women
9 mins
MAMAH Trial Finds DHA-PPQ Effective in Preventing Malaria in HIV-Positive Pregnant Women
Senator Lankford's Novel Approach to Immigration Legislation in Senate GOP
10 mins
Senator Lankford's Novel Approach to Immigration Legislation in Senate GOP
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
10 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
31 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app