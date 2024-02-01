The Saga of 'No Entry 2': A Tale of Progress and Setbacks

The saga of 'No Entry 2', or 'No Entry Mein Entry', is a story of progress and setbacks. It began with a 10-crore signing amount for Salman Khan, who had dedicated 134 days for the film's shoot after 'Kick'. However, the plot took a turn when Salman Khan rejected the sequels to 'Wanted' and 'No Entry' due to his commitments to other projects.

The Changing Cast

Producer Boney Kapoor's original plan involved an ensemble cast featuring actresses such as Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Celina Jaitley, and potentially Esha Deol. However, the dynamics between Salman Khan and Boney Kapoor seemed to have changed owing to personal events involving Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. Despite this, there was a buzz about Salman considering to replace his character with Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor's character with Ranveer Singh. However, this did not come to fruition as Ranveer was unavailable due to prior commitments.

A Vision in Flux

Anees Bazmee, the director of the film, prepared as many as six story options for the sequel. His vision for the film included a complex plot with actors in double roles and a larger female cast. The script's evolution even saw the inclusion of elements of science fiction and time travel.

Salman's Return?

Salman Khan rekindled his interest in the project on his birthday and Boney Kapoor awaited his decision to proceed with the film. In a surprising move, Boney Kapoor even considered transferring the rights to the film to Salman if he was interested in continuing the franchise. However, Salman's demand for complete control over the rights and production of the film was not met.

The New Cast

As of 2023, the rumor mill suggests that Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh have been cast for 'No Entry Mein Entry'. Despite this new development, Salman Khan's involvement in the project continues to hang in the balance.