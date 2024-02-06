'The Kerala Story' to Premiere on ZEE5 Amid Controversy and Success

Set to transcend the boundary of the silver screen, the highly controversial film 'The Kerala Story,' is poised to commence streaming on ZEE5 on February 16. The film, led by Adah Sharma, has been a box office sensation, delving into the fraught topic of religious conversion and terrorism. It narrates the tale of three Kerala girls beguiled into religious conversion, with one of them, Shalini, transforming into Fatima Ba, a member of a terrorist organization. This narrative is suggested to be a snapshot of a larger scheme of recruiting Kerala youths into terror groups during 2018-19.

Box Office Triumph and OTT Aspirations

Despite a lack of star-studded cast, 'The Kerala Story' raked in an impressive 242.20 crores domestically and achieved international success, amassing a total of 300 crores at the box office. The film is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and directed by Sudipto Sen. Following the success, the creators have expressed their pride and are keenly anticipating its digital release on ZEE5, thereby reaching a wider audience.

Controversy and Criticism

While the film has been hailed as the highest-grossing female-led film of all time, it has not been without controversy. The trailer of the movie contained a claim stating that 32,000 women from Kerala had gone missing, which faced backlash and led to the movie being momentarily banned in West Bengal. However, the Supreme Court intervened, and the ban was lifted, paving the way for the film's continued screening.

Anticipating a Wider Reach

Notwithstanding the controversy, Adah Sharma and the film's team are looking forward to the OTT release, aiming to reach a broader audience. The film, originally released theatrically on May 5, 2023, has been successful despite allegations of promoting Hindu nationalist propaganda. With the film's digital debut on ZEE5, it is set to be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, thus broadening its potential viewership.