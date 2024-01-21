Taapsee Pannu Takes a Stand Against Toxic Masculinity in Films

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, known for her bold choices and impactful performances, has openly expressed her stance on not opting for films that portray toxic masculinity, misogyny, and violence. This decision came to light during an insightful interview with Raj Shamani.

Actors' Responsibility and Influence

In the realm of cinema, actors wield significant influence over societal attitudes and behaviors. Pannu emphasized this responsibility, acknowledging the freedom actors possess in selecting roles. However, she firmly stated her personal decision to steer clear of films that highlight harmful themes. The potential impact of such themes on the audience, particularly in a society grappling with gender-based violence and inequality, forms the crux of her decision.

Hollywood versus Bollywood

During the conversation, Pannu also touched upon the often-made comparison between Bollywood and Hollywood productions. She underscored the cultural differences and the unique tendency of Indian audiences to emulate what they witness on screen. In her view, these differences call for a deeper understanding and responsibility when choosing scripts and roles.

Pannu's Upcoming Projects and Successes

Pannu's recent success includes her notable role in 'Dunki' alongside Shah Rukh Khan. She is set to appear in 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahan', an upcoming film directed by Arshad Syed. She will be seen sharing screen space with renowned actors Pratik Gandhi and Prateik Babbar. These projects reflect her unwavering commitment to choosing scripts that align with her values, and her aspiration for quality work within the industry.