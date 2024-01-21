Taapsee Pannu: On Co-Stars, Upcoming Films, and Personal Life

On a balmy evening in Mumbai, Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, known for her vibrant characters and striking performances, sat down for a candid interview with Raj Shamani. The conversation traversed through her professional journey, the camaraderie she shares with her co-stars, and her personal life.

Working with Amitabh Bachchan

Taapsee Pannu's eyes lit up with admiration as she recollected her experiences of working with Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan in films 'Pink' and 'Badla'. She stated, 'His presence on the set elevates everyone's performance. I cherish the comfortable working relationship we developed.' She further mentioned the equal treatment she received from Bachchan, making her interactions with him casual and relaxed, akin to those she shares with his son, Abhishek Bachchan.

Adventures with Shah Rukh Khan

Aside from her experience with Bachchan, Taapsee spoke highly of another Bollywood icon, Shah Rukh Khan, her co-star in the upcoming film 'Dunki'. Expressing her excitement, she said, 'I consider myself fortunate to have worked an equal number of days with him.' The actress beamed with joy as she discussed her anticipation for the movie's release.

Future Endeavours

Not one to rest on her laurels, Taapsee Pannu is gearing up for her future projects, 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan' and 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba', where she will star alongside Vikrant Massey and Jimmy Shergill. She expressed her enthusiasm about these projects, promising her fans more memorable performances.

Personal Life

As the conversation drifted towards her personal life, Taapsee opened up about her long-term relationship with partner Mathias Boe. She shared her views on marriage and children, giving a glimpse into the life of this versatile actress beyond the silver screen.