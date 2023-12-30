en English
Bollywood

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni’s Travel Mishap at Mumbai Airport

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:26 am EST
Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni’s Travel Mishap at Mumbai Airport

Sussanne Khan, acclaimed interior designer and former spouse of Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, faced an unexpected travel hiccup along with her boyfriend, actor Arslan Goni. The couple were denied access at Mumbai airport when Arslan realised he had left his passport at home during their departure for a New Year’s holiday. The incident, caught on camera by paparazzi and subsequently shared on social media, has become fodder for internet users who have taken a light-hearted approach to the situation.

Casual Attire, Serious Mishap

Sussanne and Arslan’s laid-back airport style was a noticeable detail amidst the passport fiasco. Sussanne was seen in loose denim trousers paired with a crop top, while Arslan opted for classic jeans and a black tee. Despite the pair’s fashionable casualwear, their travel plans hit a snag when airport security personnel checked Sussanne’s passport but found Arslan’s missing. This led to a swift turn of events, with the couple having to return to their vehicle, luggage in tow.

Internet Reactions and Personal Lives

Instagram users jumped on the opportunity to comment on the post documenting the incident. The responses ranged from empathetic messages from those who had experienced similar mishaps, to playful jabs referencing Hrithik Roshan. Despite their split, Hrithik and Sussanne continue to co-parent their two sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan, and maintain a cordial relationship. Hrehaan recently made headlines for securing a scholarship from the prestigious Berklee College of Music, an achievement both parents proudly shared on their respective social media accounts.

Continuing the Journey

As for Hrithik, he is currently seeing actor-singer Saba Azad. The four – Hrithik, Saba, Sussanne, and Arslan – are known to occasionally spend time together, setting a unique example of modern relationships. While Arslan’s passport mishap might have delayed their New Year journey, it has certainly added an unexpected chapter in their public narrative, one that has left internet users thoroughly entertained.

Bollywood India Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

