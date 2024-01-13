en English
Bollywood

Sunny Leone Ventures into AI with Avatar, Raises Deepfake Concerns

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:39 am EST
Noted personality Sunny Leone has taken a leap into the realm of advanced technology by creating her own AI avatar. This move aims to foster a deeper, more interactive relationship with her fans. The avatar, developed with meticulous detail, promises an unprecedented experience to those who admire her work.

Embracing Technology for Fan Engagement

The creation of Leone’s AI avatar represents a significant step in celebrity-fan interaction. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, Leone aims to offer her fans a unique, immersive experience. The avatar, with its intricate features, will allow fans to connect with Leone in a way they never could before.

Deepfake Concerns: A Growing Threat

Alongside discussing her AI avatar, Sunny Leone also addressed the increasing menace of deepfake technology. Deepfakes, which leverage AI to create realistic and often misleading videos or images of individuals, pose a significant threat, especially to public figures.

Leone emphasized the damaging effects deepfakes can have, particularly on celebrities and young girls. The case of actress Rashmika Mandanna, who was recently targeted by a deepfake video, was cited as an example. Leone highlighted the urgent need for awareness and collective action to combat the misuse of technology.

Towards a Dual Approach: Embrace and Examine

Sunny Leone’s insights hint at the need for a dual approach towards technology. On one hand, it should be harnessed for positive engagement, as exemplified by her AI avatar. On the other, there should be critical examination of its potential misuse, as seen in the case of deepfakes.

In an era where technology is both a boon and a threat, Leone’s comments underscore the importance of proactive measures to protect digital identities and reputations. Her call to action urges both individuals and the industry to actively engage in strategies to counteract deepfake incidents and other technological misuse.

Bollywood
BNN Correspondents

