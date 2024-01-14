en English
AI & ML

Sunny Leone Partners with Kamoto AI: Launches Official AI Replica

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:54 am EST
Sunny Leone Partners with Kamoto AI: Launches Official AI Replica

In a groundbreaking move, Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has collaborated with Kamoto AI to launch her very own official AI replica, becoming the first Indian celebrity to make such a stride. The Generative AI company, Kamoto AI, facilitates the creation of lifelike and interactive digital versions of personalities, allowing fans to interact in a virtual space with celebrities like never before.

The AI Character Marketplace by Kamoto AI

The AI character marketplace by Kamoto AI presents an innovative platform where users can engage with celebrity replicas through text, messaging, and calls. An intriguing facet of this technology is its ability to train the AI with the celebrity’s voice and personal data that isn’t readily available on the internet. This ensures that interactions with the AI replica are as authentic and representative of the celebrity as possible.

Sunny Leone on AI replicas and Deepfake Concerns

In an interview, Sunny Leone discussed the significance of controlling the content shared by one’s AI replica. The discussion comes in the wake of rising concerns about deepfakes and the misuse of AI. “With Kamoto AI, we can control the content and ensure authentic answers from the AI replica,” Leone emphasized, stressing the authenticity of responses from her AI clone. She also highlighted the need for stringent regulations in the creation of AI content related to personal likeness, image, or voice.

Training the AI Replica: A Million Questions Answered

Leone further divulged that she answered a staggering one million questions to train her AI replica, ensuring that it could respond authentically to fan inquiries. She expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming 15th season of MTV Splitsvilla and voiced her desire to interact with an AI replica of Amitabh Bachchan. The conversation also touched upon the problems caused by deepfakes of celebrities and the potential for AI to foster improved engagement with fans.

The launch of Leone’s AI replica underscores the intersection of technology and entertainment, and while it celebrates the innovative possibilities that AI offers, it also serves as a sobering reminder of the ethical considerations that must accompany such advancements. The entertainment industry and technology developers must work together to establish robust mechanisms for detecting and preventing the malicious use of AI replicas.

AI & ML Bollywood India
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

