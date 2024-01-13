en English
Bollywood

Sunny Deol Reminisces the Spirit of Lohri of ‘Simpler Times’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:37 am EST
Sunny Deol Reminisces the Spirit of Lohri of 'Simpler Times'

Renowned Bollywood actor Sunny Deol took a nostalgic trip down memory lane this Lohri 2024. Deol, popular for his intense roles in Indian cinema, shared his fond memories of the festival, emphasizing the community spirit and joyous celebrations that mark the occasion. Lohri, a much-loved North Indian festival, is primarily celebrated by the Sikh and Hindu communities to bid goodbye to winter and welcome longer days following the winter solstice.

The Spirit of Lohri

Lohri holds a special place in the cultural landscape of North India. Traditional festivities involve gathering around bonfires, into which people throw sweets, puffed rice, and popcorn. The air is filled with the cheerful sounds of folk songs and laughter, as people exchange greetings and share the warmth of the bonfire. Sunny Deol’s reflections on the Lohri of ‘simpler times’ underline the sense of community and togetherness that the festival fosters.

Sunny Deol and The Nostalgia of Festivals

Deol’s reminiscence about his mother’s sweets and the ‘shared laughter of the neighbourhood’ during Lohri paints a vivid picture of the actor’s cultural roots and the sentimental value he places on festivals. Despite his on-screen image as an action hero, Deol’s personal anecdotes offer a heartwarming insight into his off-screen persona. They reveal a man who cherishes the joy of communal celebrations and the rich traditions that accompany them.

Celebrations Across the Nation

As the nation celebrates Lohri and Makar Sankranti, other celebrities like Toral Rasputra and Vishal Aditya Singh have also shared their wishes. The festivals, celebrated across the length and breadth of the country, highlight the diversity of Indian culture and the unity it inspires, even in times of simplicity and hardship.

Bollywood India
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

