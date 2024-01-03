en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bollywood

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Attacks ‘Orry Culture’ in Bollywood, Advocates for Change

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:16 pm EST
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Attacks ‘Orry Culture’ in Bollywood, Advocates for Change

Renowned Bollywood actress, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, has publicly criticized the ‘Orry culture’ that’s become increasingly prevalent in the Indian film industry. Labeling it a ‘ticketed zoo,’ she took aim at the ostentatious display of wealth and luxury that’s become a status symbol, where designer labels are flaunted as tokens of success and prestige. Krishnamoorthi has argued that this behavior fundamentally stems from insecurity and lacks authenticity, going so far as to equate it with cowardice.

Advocating a Cultural Shift

In her critique, Krishnamoorthi didn’t shy away from suggesting a cultural shift that values talent and achievements over material possessions and superficial displays. This stance comes in the wake of a controversial alleged leaked WhatsApp chat involving Orhan Awatramani (Orry) and star kid Palak Tiwari. The context of the conversation is unknown, yet it has triggered speculation and controversy among netizens, and even led to conjecture that Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan are dating.

Media’s Role in Perpetuating ‘Orry Culture’

Moreover, Krishnamoorthi has called out mainstream media for its part in perpetuating this culture. According to her, the media’s excessive focus on celebrity lifestyles rather than recognizing the work of athletes, social workers, or self-made entrepreneurs has contributed to the spread and acceptance of the ‘Orry culture.’ She emphasizes that a change in perspective is needed not just within the industry, but also among media outlets. This shift, she believes, would celebrate real accomplishments and foster a more substantial and meaningful representation of success.

Repercussions of the Controversy

The controversy sparked by the alleged leaked chat has stirred interest and debate among social media users. Some netizens have criticized Orry for his behavior towards Palak, comparing it to his interactions with other star kids in Bollywood. Others have speculated that the entire controversy might be a PR strategy. As discussions continue to unfold, the debate over the ‘Orry culture’ in Bollywood and its implications is set to intensify.

0
Bollywood India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sonali Bendre Begins 2024 with Spiritual Visit to Neelkanth Temple

By BNN Correspondents

Aryan Khan Steps into Entertainment Industry with Directorial Debut 'Stardom'

By BNN Correspondents

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan Reunite for a Car Ad, Padukone Announced as Hyundai's New Brand Ambassador

By BNN Correspondents

Bollywood Villains in South Indian Cinema: A Trend Transforming Indian Film Industry

By BNN Correspondents

Ira Khan's Pre-Wedding Festivities: A Blend of Tradition and Bollywood ...
@Bollywood · 9 hours
Ira Khan's Pre-Wedding Festivities: A Blend of Tradition and Bollywood ...
heart comment 0
PATHAAN: A Turning Point in Bollywood’s Turbulent Year

By BNN Correspondents

PATHAAN: A Turning Point in Bollywood's Turbulent Year
Aamir Khan Rings in New Year with Bollywood Veterans and Ex-Wife Kiran Rao

By BNN Correspondents

Aamir Khan Rings in New Year with Bollywood Veterans and Ex-Wife Kiran Rao
Nora Fatehi: Dancing Diva and Rising Actress Faces Bollywood’s Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Nora Fatehi: Dancing Diva and Rising Actress Faces Bollywood's Challenges
Karan Johar Bares His Struggles with ‘Traumatic’ Industry Film Screenings

By BNN Correspondents

Karan Johar Bares His Struggles with 'Traumatic' Industry Film Screenings
Latest Headlines
World News
Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers: An NFL Showdown
17 seconds
Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers: An NFL Showdown
YSRCP Government's Efforts in Augmenting Social Security Pension Lauded
19 seconds
YSRCP Government's Efforts in Augmenting Social Security Pension Lauded
Spokane Valley Holds Its Breath as City Council Readies to Pick Mayor
29 seconds
Spokane Valley Holds Its Breath as City Council Readies to Pick Mayor
Clemson Receiver Brannon Spector Departs, Leaving Legacy and Gap
32 seconds
Clemson Receiver Brannon Spector Departs, Leaving Legacy and Gap
WrestleMania 40: The Rock and Roman Reigns Match Teased
37 seconds
WrestleMania 40: The Rock and Roman Reigns Match Teased
Carson Advises Biden: Look to Successful Past Policies and Address Economic Concerns
41 seconds
Carson Advises Biden: Look to Successful Past Policies and Address Economic Concerns
WWE Superstar Grayson Waller's New Year Resolution: A Short-Lived Promise?
41 seconds
WWE Superstar Grayson Waller's New Year Resolution: A Short-Lived Promise?
Kenyan Swimmers Set to Make Waves at Genocide Memorial Championship in Rwanda
47 seconds
Kenyan Swimmers Set to Make Waves at Genocide Memorial Championship in Rwanda
Baystate Health's New Year Call: Register as Organ Donors
48 seconds
Baystate Health's New Year Call: Register as Organ Donors
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 mins
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
20 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
1 hour
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
4 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
5 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
5 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app