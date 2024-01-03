Sooraj Barjatya to Make OTT Debut with ‘Badaa Naam Karenge’ on SonyLIV

Acclaimed Bollywood filmmaker, Sooraj Barjatya, known for his heartwarming family dramas, is set to make his digital debut. His upcoming series, titled ‘Badaa Naam Karenge’, is scheduled for release on the popular streaming platform, SonyLIV, during the Diwali festival in 2024. This move marks a significant expansion beyond Barjatya’s traditional realm of big-screen cinema and demonstrates his adaptability in a rapidly evolving entertainment landscape.

Adapting to the OTT Wave

Barjatya’s foray into the burgeoning OTT space comes as part of SonyLIV’s robust content lineup for 2024, which includes more than 20 new and returning shows across diverse genres and languages. The platform, currently boasting around 33 million subscribers, anticipates substantial growth in the U.S. and U.K. markets.

Continuing the Tradition of Family Dramas

While specific details about the cast of ‘Badaa Naam Karenge’ remain a closely guarded secret, the series is expected to follow in the footsteps of Barjatya’s well-loved narratives centered around family values and relationships. With this series, Barjatya is set to bring his signature storytelling style to the digital space, offering viewers globally a taste of his unique cinematic vision.

Expanding Creative Horizons

Apart from his OTT debut, Barjatya is lending his support to his son Avnish’s first film, ‘Dono,’ as a producer. Further diversifying his portfolio, he has also announced a future collaboration with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, with filming slated to begin in mid-2024. This partnership continues the long-standing relationship between Barjatya and Khan, who have delivered several blockbusters in the past.

With these ventures, Barjatya is not just reinventing himself for the digital age but also ensuring his legacy continues to thrive in the ever-changing world of entertainment.