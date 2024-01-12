en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bollywood

Sonam Kapoor Eager to Embrace Streaming Platforms: A Reflection on Changing Entertainment Norms

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:07 am EST
Sonam Kapoor Eager to Embrace Streaming Platforms: A Reflection on Changing Entertainment Norms

In the rapidly evolving landscape of the entertainment industry, actress Sonam Kapoor has voiced her readiness to embrace streaming platforms, underlining her commitment to participating in quality content regardless of its medium. The Bollywood actress, renowned for her diverse roles, emphasized the transformative influence of streaming services on the film and television industry, acknowledging their essential role in fostering a wide array of dynamic and innovative content.

A New Era in Entertainment

Streaming platforms have ushered in a new era in the entertainment industry, redefining how audiences consume content and how artists create it. Sonam Kapoor, post her maternity hiatus, is enthusiastic about the prospects these platforms present, including artistic liberty and the potential to reach a global viewership. She expressed her readiness to return to the screen and her anticipation to mark her debut on a streaming platform with a significant film or series.

Streaming: A Game-Changer

As the digital revolution continues to reshape traditional entertainment norms, streaming services have emerged as powerful game-changers. Kapoor appreciates the impact of these platforms on the content landscape, viewing them as an exhilarating avenue for artists. She sees them as catalysts that have altered the content preferences of people, making the content more creatively disruptive and dynamic.

A Broader Industry Trend

Kapoor’s sentiments echo a wider trend in the industry, where streaming services are gaining momentum and becoming increasingly integral to the way audiences engage with content and artists create it. As she gears up to make her debut in the streaming realm, Kapoor hopes that audiences will appreciate what she brings to the table, further contributing to the evolution of the entertainment industry.

0
Bollywood
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bollywood

See more
2 mins ago
Sattva Iconic Wellness Awards 2024: A Convergence of Health and Wellness Innovators
The Sattva Iconic Wellness Awards 2024, a prestigious event held in New Delhi, served as a vibrant hub where leaders and innovators in the health and wellness industry converged. The awards, orchestrated by Preeti Singh and Rahul Gandhi, were more than just a recognition of contributions to promoting holistic well-being. They served as a platform
Sattva Iconic Wellness Awards 2024: A Convergence of Health and Wellness Innovators
Vivek Oberoi Lauds 'Animal' and its Stars at Success Bash
18 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi Lauds 'Animal' and its Stars at Success Bash
Akshay Kumar Spotted Incognito on Mumbai Metro, Stands Up for Indian Tourism
18 hours ago
Akshay Kumar Spotted Incognito on Mumbai Metro, Stands Up for Indian Tourism
Vijay Sethupathi Sheds Light on His Exit from 'Laal Singh Chaddha'
5 mins ago
Vijay Sethupathi Sheds Light on His Exit from 'Laal Singh Chaddha'
The Hegemonic Domain of Upper-Caste Characters in Hindi Cinema
1 hour ago
The Hegemonic Domain of Upper-Caste Characters in Hindi Cinema
Zeenat Aman Picks Deepika Padukone for 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' Sequel
7 hours ago
Zeenat Aman Picks Deepika Padukone for 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' Sequel
Latest Headlines
World News
Celine Dion's Career Threatened by Rare Neurological Disorder
15 seconds
Celine Dion's Career Threatened by Rare Neurological Disorder
Malawi's Vice-President Chilima Faces Crucial Ruling in Corruption Case
19 seconds
Malawi's Vice-President Chilima Faces Crucial Ruling in Corruption Case
Botswana Cabinet Proposes Political Ban on Retired Presidents
31 seconds
Botswana Cabinet Proposes Political Ban on Retired Presidents
Awaiting Supreme Court's Verdict on Ogun State Governorship Dispute
1 min
Awaiting Supreme Court's Verdict on Ogun State Governorship Dispute
Irregular Schedules: A Test of Resilience for Ty Morris' Rugby Team
1 min
Irregular Schedules: A Test of Resilience for Ty Morris' Rugby Team
Michael Bisping Speculates on Brock Lesnar's UFC Return: A Potential Clash with Tom Aspinall
1 min
Michael Bisping Speculates on Brock Lesnar's UFC Return: A Potential Clash with Tom Aspinall
The Evolution of Healthcare: Embracing Patient-Centric Value-Based Models
2 mins
The Evolution of Healthcare: Embracing Patient-Centric Value-Based Models
Seher Mir's ZOON: A Non-Profit Revolutionizing Menstrual Health Education in Rural Kashmir
2 mins
Seher Mir's ZOON: A Non-Profit Revolutionizing Menstrual Health Education in Rural Kashmir
Grundy Golden Wave Triumphs: Secures Top Spot in Black Diamond District
2 mins
Grundy Golden Wave Triumphs: Secures Top Spot in Black Diamond District
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
2 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
21 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app