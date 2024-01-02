Sonali Bendre Begins 2024 with Spiritual Visit to Neelkanth Temple

Acclaimed Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre rang in the year 2024 on a spiritual note, choosing the hallowed grounds of the Neelkanth temple as the setting for her New Year’s beginnings. The actor turned to Instagram to share this personal moment with her fans, projecting her hopes for the upcoming year to be one of positivity and triumph over negativity.

Embracing Spirituality and Style

Best recognized for her impressive portfolio in Indian cinema and her recent venture into the OTT space with the series ‘Broken News,’ Bendre was seen sporting a casual yet chic attire during her temple visit. The actor chose a purple jacket and light-colored pants, enhancing her look with an off-white muffler and white sneakers. Her style statement managed to capture attention, adding another dimension to the actor’s persona.

From Haridwar to Reality TV

Bendre’s spiritual excursion wasn’t limited to the Neelkanth temple. Prior to this, the actor made a trip to Haridwar on her birthday, embracing local experiences like e-rickshaw and cable car rides, and participating in the revered Ganga Aarti. On the professional front, Bendre was seen sharing screen space with choreographer Geeta Kapur on the reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ where they both served as judges, alongside Terence Lewis.

A Glittering Career and Personal Battles

Making her acting debut in the 1994 film ‘Aag,’ Bendre’s career trajectory saw her starring in celebrated films like ‘Diljale,’ ‘Major Saab,’ ‘Sarfarosh,’ and ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain.’ Her journey, however, wasn’t devoid of trials. In 2018, she was diagnosed with cancer, a battle she bravely fought and overcame following treatment in the USA. Since her recovery, Bendre has emerged as a fervent advocate for cancer awareness, using her platform to educate and inspire.