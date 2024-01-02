en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bollywood

Sonali Bendre Begins 2024 with Spiritual Visit to Neelkanth Temple

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:59 pm EST
Sonali Bendre Begins 2024 with Spiritual Visit to Neelkanth Temple

Acclaimed Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre rang in the year 2024 on a spiritual note, choosing the hallowed grounds of the Neelkanth temple as the setting for her New Year’s beginnings. The actor turned to Instagram to share this personal moment with her fans, projecting her hopes for the upcoming year to be one of positivity and triumph over negativity.

Embracing Spirituality and Style

Best recognized for her impressive portfolio in Indian cinema and her recent venture into the OTT space with the series ‘Broken News,’ Bendre was seen sporting a casual yet chic attire during her temple visit. The actor chose a purple jacket and light-colored pants, enhancing her look with an off-white muffler and white sneakers. Her style statement managed to capture attention, adding another dimension to the actor’s persona.

From Haridwar to Reality TV

Bendre’s spiritual excursion wasn’t limited to the Neelkanth temple. Prior to this, the actor made a trip to Haridwar on her birthday, embracing local experiences like e-rickshaw and cable car rides, and participating in the revered Ganga Aarti. On the professional front, Bendre was seen sharing screen space with choreographer Geeta Kapur on the reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ where they both served as judges, alongside Terence Lewis.

A Glittering Career and Personal Battles

Making her acting debut in the 1994 film ‘Aag,’ Bendre’s career trajectory saw her starring in celebrated films like ‘Diljale,’ ‘Major Saab,’ ‘Sarfarosh,’ and ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain.’ Her journey, however, wasn’t devoid of trials. In 2018, she was diagnosed with cancer, a battle she bravely fought and overcame following treatment in the USA. Since her recovery, Bendre has emerged as a fervent advocate for cancer awareness, using her platform to educate and inspire.

0
Bollywood India OTT
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Aryan Khan Steps into Entertainment Industry with Directorial Debut 'Stardom'

By BNN Correspondents

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan Reunite for a Car Ad, Padukone Announced as Hyundai's New Brand Ambassador

By BNN Correspondents

Bollywood Villains in South Indian Cinema: A Trend Transforming Indian Film Industry

By BNN Correspondents

Ira Khan's Pre-Wedding Festivities: A Blend of Tradition and Bollywood Glamour

By BNN Correspondents

PATHAAN: A Turning Point in Bollywood's Turbulent Year ...
@Bollywood · 4 hours
PATHAAN: A Turning Point in Bollywood's Turbulent Year ...
heart comment 0
Aamir Khan Rings in New Year with Bollywood Veterans and Ex-Wife Kiran Rao

By BNN Correspondents

Aamir Khan Rings in New Year with Bollywood Veterans and Ex-Wife Kiran Rao
Nora Fatehi: Dancing Diva and Rising Actress Faces Bollywood’s Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Nora Fatehi: Dancing Diva and Rising Actress Faces Bollywood's Challenges
Karan Johar Bares His Struggles with ‘Traumatic’ Industry Film Screenings

By BNN Correspondents

Karan Johar Bares His Struggles with 'Traumatic' Industry Film Screenings
Actress Apara Mehta on Blurring Lines between On-Screen and Real Lives

By BNN Correspondents

Actress Apara Mehta on Blurring Lines between On-Screen and Real Lives
Latest Headlines
World News
Leeds United's Looming Exodus: 2024 to Bring Significant Roster Changes
38 seconds
Leeds United's Looming Exodus: 2024 to Bring Significant Roster Changes
Thomas Dale Girls' Basketball Team Undefeated; High School Players Surpass Career Milestones
53 seconds
Thomas Dale Girls' Basketball Team Undefeated; High School Players Surpass Career Milestones
Tony Blair Institute Urges UK Chancellor to Implement Road Pricing Amid Rising EV Use
1 min
Tony Blair Institute Urges UK Chancellor to Implement Road Pricing Amid Rising EV Use
Jordan Not Considering Economic Crossing Point with As-Suwayda Amid Protests and Border Tensions
1 min
Jordan Not Considering Economic Crossing Point with As-Suwayda Amid Protests and Border Tensions
Johns Hopkins Graduate Renee Liu Wins Prestigious Schwarzman Scholarship
1 min
Johns Hopkins Graduate Renee Liu Wins Prestigious Schwarzman Scholarship
Retired Army Staff Sgt Ross Alewine's Path to Recovery: A Journey Through Adaptive Sports
2 mins
Retired Army Staff Sgt Ross Alewine's Path to Recovery: A Journey Through Adaptive Sports
St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans on Verge of Repeating History After Dominating Win
2 mins
St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans on Verge of Repeating History After Dominating Win
First Finger Print Bureau to Bolster Jammu and Kashmir Police's Investigative Capabilities
2 mins
First Finger Print Bureau to Bolster Jammu and Kashmir Police's Investigative Capabilities
Jamie Carragher Applauds Eddie Howe's Strategy at Newcastle United
2 mins
Jamie Carragher Applauds Eddie Howe's Strategy at Newcastle United
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app