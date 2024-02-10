Sofia Richie Grainge Shines as the New Face of Tommy Hilfiger at New York Fashion Week

Sofia Richie Grainge, the freshly minted face of Tommy Hilfiger, made a radiant appearance alongside her husband Elliot Grainge at the 'New York Minute' runway show during New York Fashion Week on Friday. The event, held at the iconic Grand Central Oyster Bar, signaled a new chapter for the designer's luxury womenswear line, with Richie set to collaborate on co-designed collections starting this summer.

Advertisment

A Star-Studded Affair

The evening saw a constellation of celebrities and fashion influencers in attendance, including Jasmine Tookes, Shay Mitchell, Sylvester Stallone with his wife Jennifer Flavin, Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor, British actor Damson Idris, and rapper Grand Puba. The gathering was a testament to the brand's enduring appeal and its commitment to connecting with consumers on a global scale.

Richie, who is six months pregnant with her first child, exuded elegance in a chic tan trench coat, cradling her baby bump tenderly. The expectant mother's presence added a touch of warmth and joy to the event, embodying the spirit of new beginnings.

Advertisment

Timeless Elegance Meets Modern Luxury

The fall 2024 collection showcased Hilfiger's new luxury positioning, featuring classic tweed suits, pleated corduroy miniskirts, and high-waisted looks. The pieces were crafted using Italian-sourced fabrics and tailoring, reflecting the brand's dedication to quality and craftsmanship.

Hilfiger expressed his excitement about returning to the brand's birthplace and introducing the new collection. "It's an incredible feeling to be back in New York, where it all began," he shared. "We're thrilled to unveil our new luxury womenswear line and to have Sofia as our ambassador. She embodies the spirit of our brand and is the perfect partner for this new chapter."

Advertisment

A Memorable Evening at the Grand Central Oyster Bar

As the evening unfolded, guests were treated to an array of beverages, adding to the festive atmosphere. Notable attendees included influencer models Gstaad Guy and Mia Regan, Thai actors Phuwin Tangsakyuen, Naravit Lertratkosum, and Metawin Opas-iamkajorn, and Real Housewives of New York star Jenna Lyons.

The event was a celebration of fashion, creativity, and the power of collaboration, with Richie's presence marking a new era for the Tommy Hilfiger brand. As the evening drew to a close, guests left with a sense of excitement and anticipation for the brand's future.

In the heart of New York City, where fashion dreams are woven into the fabric of the city, Sofia Richie Grainge stood as a beacon of elegance and grace. As the new face of Tommy Hilfiger, she ushered in a new chapter for the iconic brand, one that promises timeless elegance and modern luxury. Together with her husband, Elliot Grainge, and a host of celebrated guests, Richie celebrated the unveiling of the fall 2024 collection, a testament to the enduring appeal of the Tommy Hilfiger brand and its commitment to connecting with consumers on a global scale.