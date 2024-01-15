en English
Arts & Entertainment

Shweta Tiwari: From Television Stardom to Major Bollywood Role

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 1:27 am EST
Shweta Tiwari: From Television Stardom to Major Bollywood Role

Shweta Tiwari, a household name in Indian television, is on the brink of a major career milestone as she prepares to star in a high-profile Bollywood film with an impressive budget of Rs 250 crore. Tiwari, who earned acclaim through her roles in various TV shows, is set to display her acting prowess on the big screen in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film ‘Singham Again’. This marks a significant chapter in her versatile career, which saw her rise to fame with the popular show ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ after making her acting debut in 2000.

From Television to the Silver Screen

Despite experiencing a less successful stint in Bollywood with the film ‘Madhoshi’, Tiwari has remained resilient, continuously reinventing herself in the world of television. Her determination and talent were recognized on a national level when she emerged as the winner of ‘Bigg Boss 4’. She has also starred in several popular series, proving her worth as a compelling and versatile actress. Now, she is all set to take on a significant role as an intelligence officer in ‘Singham Again’, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone.

Overcoming Personal Challenges

Shweta Tiwari’s journey has not been without its share of hardships. The actress has weathered personal challenges including two failed marriages and allegations of domestic violence. Throughout it all, she has displayed an admirable fortitude, focusing on her work and seeking to provide a better life for her daughter, Palak Tiwari. Palak has recently made her Bollywood debut and has spoken candidly about the difficulties they have faced, underscoring her mother’s dedication and determination.

A New Chapter with Rohit Shetty’s Projects

In addition to ‘Singham Again’, Tiwari will also be featured in Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut, ‘Indian Police Force’, set for release on Prime Video. This collaboration with Shetty, known for his high-octane action films, presents a new opportunity for Tiwari to demonstrate her range as an actress in both television and film. With these new projects, she is poised to make a significant impact on the Bollywood landscape, showcasing her resilience, talent, and determination to succeed.

Arts & Entertainment Bollywood India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

