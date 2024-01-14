en English
Bollywood

Shubhi Sharma: A Transgender Actress’s Plea for Inclusion in Bollywood

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:41 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 9:12 pm EST
Shubhi Sharma: A Transgender Actress’s Plea for Inclusion in Bollywood

In the gleaming world of Indian showbiz, transgender actress Shubhi Sharma has cast a light on the shadows. Known for her role in the television show ‘Chand Jalne Laga,’ Shubhi has unveiled the trials she has faced in her journey to the silver screen.

Early Struggles and a Quest for Acceptance

Bullied since school, Shubhi’s life was marred by societal derision, which extended to her family. Her dreams of acting, despite the lack of familial support, led her to the bustling city of Mumbai. There, she sought solace in the transgender community, a haven that provided acceptance and support that she could not find at home.

Battling Bias: Transgender Actors in Bollywood

However, Mumbai’s glittering Bollywood industry presented its challenges. Shubhi struggled to find accommodation, facing bias that associated transgender individuals with sex work. Beyond the stigma, she also faced a dearth of opportunities in an industry that often cast cisgender actors in transgender roles. This relegated transgender actors to promotional appearances or roles as extras, undermining their talent and potential.

A Plea for Inclusion

Shubhi’s appeal to Bollywood director Karan Johar underscores the need for a more inclusive industry. Drawing attention to the more accepting practices in foreign film industries, Shubhi advocates for greater opportunities for transgender actors in Bollywood. Her plea is not merely for herself but serves as a rallying cry for the entire transgender community, emphasizing their talent and capability.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

