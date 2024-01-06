en English
Bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor Graces Shaza Morani’s Baby Shower with her Presence

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:49 am EST
Shraddha Kapoor Graces Shaza Morani's Baby Shower with her Presence

Embracing the joy of an impending new member in the family, beloved Bollywood actress, Shraddha Kapoor, recently attended the baby shower of Shaza Morani, wife of her cousin Priyank Sharma. The event, punctuated by the palpable excitement of the couple and their close-knit circle of family and friends, was immortalized through a series of heartwarming photos shared on social media.

A Celebration in Peach

The couple, Shaza and Priyank, were seen dressed in coordinated peach outfits. Shaza, glowing with expectant motherhood, was adorned in a peach saree complemented by a brocade blouse. Priyank, on the other hand, was donned in a peach kurta-pajama, reflecting the subtlety of the occasion. The pictures capture the essence of their joy, with Priyank tenderly cradling Shaza’s baby bump, marking the advent of a new chapter in their lives.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Traditional Ensemble

Shraddha Kapoor, known for her exceptional acting skills and significant social media following, was captured in a traditional lime green Anarkali suit. Her look was completed with a nose ring, earrings, and her hair elegantly tied back in a bun, exuding an aura of classic Indian charm. Her presence at the event added an extra touch of glamour and familial warmth to the celebration.

Family Ties and Traditions

Other family members, including Priyank’s mother, actress Padmini Kolhapure, and Shaza’s sister, Zoa Morani, were also featured in the shared album. Shaza Morani, daughter of Bollywood producer Karim Morani, and Priyank Sharma, son of actress Padmini Kolhapure, had a court marriage in February 2021. The couple then sealed their vows in a Christian-style wedding ceremony in the Maldives in March 2021, which was attended by Shraddha Kapoor.

Bollywood India Lifestyle
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

