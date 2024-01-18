Shraddha Kapoor Dazzles at Wedding, Promotes Indian Tourism

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor recently attended her friend's wedding and her dance performance from the event has gone viral on social media. Videos posted on several paparazzi Instagram accounts show Shraddha and her friends, all dressed in traditional white sarees, dancing enthusiastically at the wedding ceremony. Later, Shraddha is seen in a bright orange lehenga, continuing to dance and cheer with her friends.

Commanding The Dance Floor

Shraddha Kapoor showcased her energetic and captivating dance skills at her friend Nikita Menon's pre-wedding festivities. Her infectious energy and the joyous atmosphere of the event were captured in the photos and videos that quickly spread across the internet, creating a cultural moment of its own. Fans reacted with red heart emoticons and commented on the fun-filled wedding, complimenting Shraddha's dance moves and cute appearance in white.

Promoting Indian Tourism

Aside from her presence at the wedding, Shraddha Kapoor also took to social media to promote Indian tourism. Responding to derogatory remarks made by some individuals from Maldives towards India and its Prime Minister, she encouraged her fans to explore Indian islands such as Lakshadweep. Sharing a picture of the islands, she expressed her love for the place and highlighted its beauty and culture.

On The Professional Front

Professionally, Kapoor was last seen in the film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' with Ranbir Kapoor. She is currently working on 'Stree 2', a sequel to the successful horror-comedy. The much-anticipated film is set to be released in August 2024 and will feature the original cast.