en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bollywood

Shilpa Shetty Replaces Suniel Shetty in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Indian Police Force’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:11 am EST
Shilpa Shetty Replaces Suniel Shetty in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Indian Police Force’

In a riveting turn of events, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has stepped into the shoes of actor Suniel Shetty in the highly-anticipated web series ‘Indian Police Force’, directed by the acclaimed Rohit Shetty. The announcement was made during an exclusive interview, sending a wave of exhilaration among her fans.

Shilpa Shetty Breaks New Ground

Shilpa Shetty’s portrayal as a police officer in the series is a breakthrough in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, marking the first time a female cop character has been introduced. The series, also starring Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi, is slated for release on Amazon Prime Video on January 19, 2024.

The Lady Cop Role Exclusively Tailored for Shetty

Rohit Shetty originally designed the Lady Cop role for a well-known hero. However, he later altered the casting, paving the way for Shilpa Shetty to take up the role of Tara Shetty, a senior character with a formidable persona. Shetty embraced the character with such dedication that she continued filming despite injuring her leg.

Working with Rohit Shetty: A Demanding Experience

Shilpa Shetty expressed immense satisfaction in collaborating with Rohit Shetty, although she described him as a demanding director. She, however, stopped short of labeling him a tyrant, indicating the professional respect they shared during the production.

0
Bollywood Lifestyle
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bollywood

See more
27 mins ago
Rakul Preet Singh's Career Reflections: Missed Opportunities and the Struggle of Balancing Two Film Industries
Bollywood actress, Rakul Preet Singh, in a heart-to-heart conversation with Bollywood Bubble, has opened up about her decade-long career trajectory, the opportunities she had to forgo, and the impact of those decisions on her professional journey. Her candid confessions about missed opportunities and professional dilemmas offer a glimpse into the realities of the film industry,
Rakul Preet Singh's Career Reflections: Missed Opportunities and the Struggle of Balancing Two Film Industries
Kangana Ranaut Spotted with Mystery Man in Mumbai: Fans Speculate a New Relationship
6 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut Spotted with Mystery Man in Mumbai: Fans Speculate a New Relationship
Shah Rukh Khan and Lionel Messi Summoned by Consumer Commission in Bihar
6 hours ago
Shah Rukh Khan and Lionel Messi Summoned by Consumer Commission in Bihar
Sunny Leone Ventures into AI with Avatar, Raises Deepfake Concerns
33 mins ago
Sunny Leone Ventures into AI with Avatar, Raises Deepfake Concerns
Saisha Shinde: A Beacon of Hope and Acceptance
1 hour ago
Saisha Shinde: A Beacon of Hope and Acceptance
Bollywood Duo Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Visit Ram Temple Replica in Mumbai Ahead of Wedding
4 hours ago
Bollywood Duo Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Visit Ram Temple Replica in Mumbai Ahead of Wedding
Latest Headlines
World News
A New Dawn for Uganda's Electoral Commission: Appointments Signal Upcoming Electoral Event
27 seconds
A New Dawn for Uganda's Electoral Commission: Appointments Signal Upcoming Electoral Event
Cyprien Sarrazin's Victory Marks a Poignant Day for French Skiing
38 seconds
Cyprien Sarrazin's Victory Marks a Poignant Day for French Skiing
Yousaf: Labour Poised for Majority Win Without Scotland
56 seconds
Yousaf: Labour Poised for Majority Win Without Scotland
Stephen Loman Leaves Team Lakay: An End of an Era in MMA
1 min
Stephen Loman Leaves Team Lakay: An End of an Era in MMA
Umkhonto We-Sizwe Veterans: An Influential Gathering with Unclear Motives
1 min
Umkhonto We-Sizwe Veterans: An Influential Gathering with Unclear Motives
NFL Playoffs: Predictions, Key Players, and Teams to Watch
2 mins
NFL Playoffs: Predictions, Key Players, and Teams to Watch
Palestinian American Journalist Questions US Media Bias in Israel-Palestine Conflict
2 mins
Palestinian American Journalist Questions US Media Bias in Israel-Palestine Conflict
Google's AMIE AI Potentially Matches Doctors in Medical Diagnoses
2 mins
Google's AMIE AI Potentially Matches Doctors in Medical Diagnoses
Sharks Owner Seeks Advice from Soccer Franchise to Overcome Losing Streak
2 mins
Sharks Owner Seeks Advice from Soccer Franchise to Overcome Losing Streak
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
2 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
10 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app