Shilpa Shetty Replaces Suniel Shetty in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Indian Police Force’

In a riveting turn of events, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has stepped into the shoes of actor Suniel Shetty in the highly-anticipated web series ‘Indian Police Force’, directed by the acclaimed Rohit Shetty. The announcement was made during an exclusive interview, sending a wave of exhilaration among her fans.

Shilpa Shetty Breaks New Ground

Shilpa Shetty’s portrayal as a police officer in the series is a breakthrough in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, marking the first time a female cop character has been introduced. The series, also starring Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi, is slated for release on Amazon Prime Video on January 19, 2024.

The Lady Cop Role Exclusively Tailored for Shetty

Rohit Shetty originally designed the Lady Cop role for a well-known hero. However, he later altered the casting, paving the way for Shilpa Shetty to take up the role of Tara Shetty, a senior character with a formidable persona. Shetty embraced the character with such dedication that she continued filming despite injuring her leg.

Working with Rohit Shetty: A Demanding Experience

Shilpa Shetty expressed immense satisfaction in collaborating with Rohit Shetty, although she described him as a demanding director. She, however, stopped short of labeling him a tyrant, indicating the professional respect they shared during the production.