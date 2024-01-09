en English
Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan to Grace CNN-News18’s Indian of the Year 2023 Event

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:37 pm EST
Shah Rukh Khan to Grace CNN-News18's Indian of the Year 2023 Event

Shah Rukh Khan, adored as the ‘King of Bollywood’, is set to illuminate the CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2023 event, a live broadcast scheduled for January 10th at 6 pm. Known for his magnetic charisma and significant contributions to the Indian film industry, Khan’s anticipated appearance is expected to enthral a global audience. His influence in Bollywood, fortified by a career that spans several decades, keeps him a constant source of inspiration and a major influencer in Indian cinema.

Record-Breaking Year for the King

Shah Rukh Khan’s 2023 has been nothing short of spectacular. A record-breaking year at the box office saw him star in multiple blockbuster releases including ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawan’, and ‘Dunki’. Together, these films have amassed over 1150 crore nett at the Indian box office and continue to pull in fans. Khan also achieved a milestone by crossing eight crore footfalls in a single year, setting a record that will be challenging for any star to surpass in the future. With two all-time grossers delivered within just seven months, Khan’s 2023 is etched in the annals of Hindi cinema.

CNN-News18’s Indian of the Year 2023

The coveted Indian of the Year award by CNN-News18 commemorates excellence across multiple fields. Categories include Business, Sports, Entertainment, Youth Icon, Rising Sports Star, Social Change, and Climate Warrior. The nominees encompass a broad spectrum of luminaries, from sports stars to business tycoons, entertainment icons to environmental champions, and catalysts of social change. The decision-making process is a balanced blend of expert judgment and public voting, with each holding a 50% stake in the outcome.

Witness to Grandeur and Credibility

The awards ceremony, now in its 13th edition, has solidified its standing as a beacon of distinction in news television. The grand finale, slated for January 10th at the Taj Palace in New Delhi, promises to showcase the grandeur and credibility that the event has garnered over the years. Shah Rukh Khan’s presence at the event not only underscores his status as a major influencer but also validates the significance of the awards themselves. The event will be aired at 6 pm on January 10th, 2024, exclusively on CNN News18.

Bollywood India
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

