Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan Shows Support for Mahesh Babu’s ‘Guntur Kaaram’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:23 am EST
Shah Rukh Khan Shows Support for Mahesh Babu's 'Guntur Kaaram'

In a heartening display of camaraderie, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has extended his support for Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu’s latest venture, Guntur Kaaram. Khan shared the movie’s trailer on his social media platform X, hailing the film as ‘mass’ and praising it for its action-packed narrative and emotional depth. This reciprocates the gesture made by Babu who previously promoted Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, predicting its success and lauding Khan’s riveting performance.

Shah Rukh Khan Endorses Guntur Kaaram

Shah Rukh Khan’s endorsement has come as a significant boost for Guntur Kaaram. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film also features a stellar cast including Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, and Jagapathi Babu. Khan expressed his anticipation for the film, calling it ‘highly inflammable’ and signaling its potential to create a stir in the entertainment industry.

Record-Breaking Success Amid Mixed Reviews

Despite receiving mixed reviews on social media, Guntur Kaaram has managed to set a post-pandemic record at the box office on its opening day, grossing an impressive Rs 42 crore. The film’s success has been hailed as a ‘record-breaking spree’ and a ‘blockbuster’ in regional cinema, demonstrating the undeterred star power of Mahesh Babu.

Reciprocal Support Amid Successful Year for Shah Rukh Khan

Mahesh Babu had previously shown his support for Shah Rukh Khan’s film Jawan, lauding the movie as ‘blockbuster cinema’ and hailing director Atlee for delivering ‘king size entertainment’. He also commended Khan’s onscreen charisma, predicting that Jawan would surpass Khan’s previous records. This mutual support comes amid a successful professional year for Shah Rukh Khan, who has delighted audiences with his performances in hit movies like Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. Dunki, a film that also starred Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani, received positive reviews, adding to Khan’s string of successes in 2023.

Bollywood India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

