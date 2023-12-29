Shah Rukh Khan Not Confirmed for Dhoom 4, Says Report

In a recent turn of events, Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan has not been confirmed for the much-anticipated fourth installment of the Dhoom franchise, as per an Indian Express report. The source cited by the publication clarified that casting for Dhoom 4 is still in the pipeline and dismissed the rumors regarding Shah Rukh Khan’s participation as baseless.

Unfounded Speculations

The buzz around the Dhoom series, a hit action thriller film franchise in India, has been escalating ever since the original Dhoom made its debut in 2004. Followed by action-packed sequels in 2006 and 2013, the films have seen the participation of eminent Bollywood actors such as Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Uday Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai, and Aamir Khan.

High-Speed Thrills

Renowned for their gripping narratives revolving around high-speed heists and chases, predominantly on motorbikes, the Dhoom movies portray the relentless pursuit of the police attempting to impede the robbers’ schemes. This December marked the 10th anniversary of the most recent Dhoom installment, Dhoom 3, prompting actors to share nostalgic memories on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Recent Projects

Moving away from the Dhoom franchise, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the film Dunki, which navigates the theme of immigration. Despite receiving mixed reviews, Dunki boasted a notable cast, including actors Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. The Indian Express report serves as a correction to the circulating rumors, setting the record straight on the current status of the Dhoom 4 project.