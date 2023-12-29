en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan Not Confirmed for Dhoom 4, Says Report

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:27 am EST
Shah Rukh Khan Not Confirmed for Dhoom 4, Says Report

In a recent turn of events, Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan has not been confirmed for the much-anticipated fourth installment of the Dhoom franchise, as per an Indian Express report. The source cited by the publication clarified that casting for Dhoom 4 is still in the pipeline and dismissed the rumors regarding Shah Rukh Khan’s participation as baseless.

Unfounded Speculations

The buzz around the Dhoom series, a hit action thriller film franchise in India, has been escalating ever since the original Dhoom made its debut in 2004. Followed by action-packed sequels in 2006 and 2013, the films have seen the participation of eminent Bollywood actors such as Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Uday Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai, and Aamir Khan.

High-Speed Thrills

Renowned for their gripping narratives revolving around high-speed heists and chases, predominantly on motorbikes, the Dhoom movies portray the relentless pursuit of the police attempting to impede the robbers’ schemes. This December marked the 10th anniversary of the most recent Dhoom installment, Dhoom 3, prompting actors to share nostalgic memories on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Recent Projects

Moving away from the Dhoom franchise, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the film Dunki, which navigates the theme of immigration. Despite receiving mixed reviews, Dunki boasted a notable cast, including actors Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. The Indian Express report serves as a correction to the circulating rumors, setting the record straight on the current status of the Dhoom 4 project.

Bollywood India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

