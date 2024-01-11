Shah Rukh Khan Honored as Indian of the Year 2023: A Triumphant Return
Renowned Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan returned to the public eye, captivating audiences at the CNN-News18 event where he was bestowed with the Indian of the Year 2023 award. The event also honored the heroism of Uttarkashi rat-hole miners and the scientific prowess of ISRO scientists. This marked Khan’s first significant public appearance since 2019 and was warmly received by his multitude of fans.
Shah Rukh Khan: A Triumphant Return to the Spotlight
Shah Rukh Khan’s reappearance was not only marked by his engagement with fans but also his professional resurgence. After a hiatus, Khan made a stellar return to the big screen in 2023 with three blockbuster films – ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawan’, and ‘Dunki’. These films not only set high standards in the Indian cinema but also registered record-breaking collections at the box office, further cementing Khan’s status as a powerhouse performer.
Record-Breaking Box Office Hits
‘Pathaan’, a riveting spy thriller, became a sensation, grossing over Rs 1000 crore worldwide and making history as the first Hindi film to reach the Rs 500 crore mark in India. ‘Jawan’, an action-packed extravaganza, surpassed ‘Pathaan’s’ earnings, raking in Rs 1100 crore worldwide and becoming Shah Rukh’s highest-grossing film. Meanwhile, ‘Dunki’, a poignant social drama, also generated significant buzz, with earnings nearing Rs 450 crore globally.
Uttarkashi Miners and ISRO Scientists: Heroes of the Hour
Sharing the spotlight with Khan were the courageous Uttarkashi rat-hole miners, honored for their bravery during a rescue operation in November 2023. Also recognized were the ISRO scientists responsible for India’s triumphant Moon landing via the Chandrayaan 3 mission in August 2023. Videos of Khan warmly interacting and taking selfies with these heroes quickly went viral, highlighting the actor’s humility and the significance of the event.
