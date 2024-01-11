en English
Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan Honored as Indian of the Year 2023: A Triumphant Return

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:10 am EST
Renowned Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan returned to the public eye, captivating audiences at the CNN-News18 event where he was bestowed with the Indian of the Year 2023 award. The event also honored the heroism of Uttarkashi rat-hole miners and the scientific prowess of ISRO scientists. This marked Khan’s first significant public appearance since 2019 and was warmly received by his multitude of fans.

Shah Rukh Khan: A Triumphant Return to the Spotlight

Shah Rukh Khan’s reappearance was not only marked by his engagement with fans but also his professional resurgence. After a hiatus, Khan made a stellar return to the big screen in 2023 with three blockbuster films – ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawan’, and ‘Dunki’. These films not only set high standards in the Indian cinema but also registered record-breaking collections at the box office, further cementing Khan’s status as a powerhouse performer.

Record-Breaking Box Office Hits

‘Pathaan’, a riveting spy thriller, became a sensation, grossing over Rs 1000 crore worldwide and making history as the first Hindi film to reach the Rs 500 crore mark in India. ‘Jawan’, an action-packed extravaganza, surpassed ‘Pathaan’s’ earnings, raking in Rs 1100 crore worldwide and becoming Shah Rukh’s highest-grossing film. Meanwhile, ‘Dunki’, a poignant social drama, also generated significant buzz, with earnings nearing Rs 450 crore globally.

Uttarkashi Miners and ISRO Scientists: Heroes of the Hour

Sharing the spotlight with Khan were the courageous Uttarkashi rat-hole miners, honored for their bravery during a rescue operation in November 2023. Also recognized were the ISRO scientists responsible for India’s triumphant Moon landing via the Chandrayaan 3 mission in August 2023. Videos of Khan warmly interacting and taking selfies with these heroes quickly went viral, highlighting the actor’s humility and the significance of the event.

Bollywood India
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

