Sara Ali Khan on Ibrahim's Bollywood Journey: His Life, Luck, Talent

In an enlightening conversation with ANI, Sara Ali Khan shared her views on her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan's impending foray into Bollywood. Highlighting his innate talent, Sara expressed her desire for him to find his own path in the industry, underlining the importance of balance and adherence to values instilled by their mother, Amrita Singh. Ibrahim, currently involved in several projects yet to be officially announced, is stepping into the industry amid high expectations. Meanwhile, Sara is promoting her latest film, Ae Watan Mere Watan, a narrative inspired by the life of freedom fighter Usha Mehta and her pivotal role in the Quit India movement of 1942, now streaming on Prime Video India.